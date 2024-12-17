President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today commiserated with the family of the late Dr. Frank Nabwiso.

The development has been confirmed by the Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda.

Dr. Nabwiso, a respected scholar, opinion leader and veteran politician died on Saturday 14th December, 2024 at Mukono Church of Uganda Hospital where he had been hospitalized after an illness.

In a phone call to the widow of Dr. Nabwiso, Mrs. Christine Nabwiso, President Museveni officially extended condolences to the bereaved family, Busoga and Uganda at large for losing such an important person.

The President noted Dr. Nabwiso was a respected opinion leader and scholar in Uganda who contributed to the country’s development.

According to Haji Kirunda, President Museveni also pledged to support the family of the deceased in this trying moment.

Dr. Nabwiso will be laid to rest this Saturday at Nsube Primary School.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nabwiso’s inspiring journey saw him rise from a Grade 3 teacher to earning a PhD in Adult Education and Rural Development.

His academic achievements and passion for education culminated in his service as the Vice Chancellor of Busoga University, where he championed higher education in the region.

In politics, Dr. Nabwiso, who was an opposition politician, represented Kagoma County in Parliament from 2001 to 2006.

His tenure was marked by his

advocacy for democratic principles and rural development. He was unseated in 2006 by Hon. Frederick Mbagadhi Nkayi after a competitive race.