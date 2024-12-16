The Secretary-Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has tasked the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) in Teso to use the state apparatus to neutralize the criminal gangs terrorizing residents in the sub-region.

“Don’t allow organized groups to come up. They can transform themselves into military groups and start challenging the government. Don’t bring this confusion here,” he warned.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today while officiating at opening of a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCCs, Deputy RDCs/RCCs, Assistant RDCs/RCCs, RISOs and DISOs in Teso and Sebei sub-regions, being held at Akello Hotel, Soroti City.

He urged the commissioners to jealously guard the security in the area so that Teso doesn’t undergo the suffering it went through in the past due to insecurity.

According to Hajji Kakande, the safety and well-being of the Ugandan citizens is paramount and it is the collective responsibility of the government to ensure that they feel secure and protected.

“For us who have seen Teso where it was and where it is now with big hotels and other developments,the region is now pacified,” he said.

“I urge you to work closely with the security Agencies to identify and address the root causes of insecurity in this subregion. It is also essential that you engage with the communities and encourage them to take an active role in promoting security.”

The criminal gangs include Owokwok which operates from Soroti City, Soroti District, Serere, Kaberamaido, Amuria, Katakwi and Kapelebyong while Ikok operates from Kumi, Bukedea and Ngora.

He also implored the RDCs to sensitise the masses towards achieving socio-economic development, transformation and prosperity for all.

“RDCs play a critical role in ensuring that the wanainchi get the services that they are meant to receive. This is on the understanding that you are closest to the citizenry and are representatives of H.E the President in your respective Districts,” he said.

“As leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure that our citizens receive quality services that improve their livelihoods.The National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has made significant strides in improving the lives of Ugandans, particularly in the Teso and Sebei sub-regions, we have seen notable improvements in areas such as agriculture, education, and healthcare.”

Hajji Kakande further tasked the commissioners to prioritize transparency and accountability and work tirelessly to address the challenges that face the communities.

“Furthermore, as we approach the 2026 electoral year, it’s essential that we rally our supporters and promote the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Agenda in Teso and Sebei. The NRM party has a proven track record of delivering on its promises, and we must ensure that our people are aware of the progress so far made. Let’s work together to ensure that our people are informed, engaged, and motivated to support the NRM in the 2026 elections,” he said.

The Secretary- Office of the President also urged the RDCs to take up ownership of the Parish Development Model and ensure its successful implementation and monitoring in their respective Districts.

“As you are aware, during H.E the President’s ongoing Wealth Creation and PDM performance Assessment Tour; he has emphasized the importance of PDM in poverty eradication since the program is designed to empower communities and improve livelihood. I therefore implore you to: mobilise communities to participate in PDM activities; provide technical guidance and support to parish-level structures; coordinate with other stakeholders including NGOs and private sector entities and ensure transparency and accountability in the management of PDM resources,” he noted.

“I encourage you to work as super agents in the execution of Government Programmes and all other government efforts. This should ethically be done to support the continuation of public trust in the Government and the continuation of the NRM Party.”

Hajji Kakande also requested the people of Teso to appreciate President Museveni and the NRM government for the socio-economic development in the region.

He said, to show their appreciation, they should vote President Museveni back to power in 2026.

“There’s no reason why the Teso region should not be voting for the NRM and President Museveni 100 percent,” he said.

The Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat, Sr. Grace Akiror informed the RDCs that they represent H.E the President and that they take delegated powers in their areas of jurisdiction so they should live a life of values and be accountable for their actions. This, she said, will help them not to disappoint the Appointing Authority.

“The element of values is key and have empathy for people you interact with, get into their shoes and then start to appreciate your purpose,” Sr. Akiror said.

“How do you stay relevant in your District? How do you transact business because that’s what makes you relevant?” She inquired.

The Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat further reminded the RDCs of the objectives of the capacity building workshop. She said it aims to awaken them to the realization that a lot more is expected from them.

“We are here to also equip you with necessary skills for mobilisation and better service delivery. We also remind you of your roles and responsibilities so that you are able to execute your mandate,” she noted.

The RCC-Soroti City, Mr. Paax Peter Pex assured the meeting that the security situation in the city remains generally calm and they have been of late hosting very important events and dignitaries including the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni.

“I would like to thank the Office of the President for organizing these very important capacity building workshops because they go a long way in improving our mobilisation skills and people have come to realize what they are supposed to do.”

Mr. Pex however noted that the issue of the isolated cases of the criminal gangs in the region, as security heads, they are currently conducting operations to deal with the criminals and also carrying out security meetings to create awareness of the situation.