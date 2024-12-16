In a candid and insightful discussion on Baba FM’s Omunaala program, Haji Faruk Kirunda, the Special Presidential Assistant for Press & Mobilization and Deputy Spokesperson, assured the people of Busoga that President Yoweri Museveni will visit the region early next year for a highly anticipated wealth creation tour.

The program, hosted by Ibrahim Shamiru Byakika, was an opportunity for Haji Kirunda to address several key issues affecting the region, including development challenges, government initiatives, and the role of leadership in advancing the region’s welfare. One of the most significant announcements was that President Museveni would be embarking on a wealth creation tour early in 2025, a visit that promises to focus on empowering the people of Busoga economically through government-backed initiatives aimed at boosting agriculture, trade, and industry.

A Wealth Creation Focus:

In his address, Haji Kirunda emphasized that the upcoming tour would be centered on wealth creation, an essential component of the government’s broader strategy for economic empowerment.

“President Museveni is coming to Busoga in January next year for a wealth creation tour. This visit will focus on promoting economic initiatives that foster growth, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, trade, and industry,” Haji Kirunda explained.

He elaborated that the president’s visit will be a part of the broader government effort to bring resources, knowledge, and programs directly to the people of Busoga, helping to address the pressing issues of poverty, unemployment, and underdevelopment in the region. The wealth creation tour is expected to involve direct engagement with local communities, stakeholders, and leaders, making it a significant step toward addressing the economic challenges the region faces.

Infrastructure Development and Regional Challenges:

During the program, Haji Kirunda also addressed the ongoing infrastructure projects in the region, particularly the delays surrounding the tarmac road construction in Luuka District. While the budget for the project has been secured in the national treasury, Haji Kirunda clarified that the government faces challenges with compensation for affected residents, as this was not included in the initial budget allocation. He encouraged the local leadership in Luuka to engage residents and work with them to allow construction to proceed without waiting for compensation, which is not currently allocated in the national budget.

Haji Kirunda underscored the importance of working together to find solutions to such issues, urging leaders in Busoga to focus on progress rather than dwelling on delays. “The government has committed to improving infrastructure in the region, but it is crucial that we all work together to ensure the successful implementation of these projects,” he stated.

Land Investigations in Busoga South Forest Reserve:

The Special Presidential Assistant also addressed the ongoing investigations into allegations of illegal land transactions within the Busoga South Forest Reserve, specifically in the Kityerera and Kigandalo areas of Mayuge District. The investigations, were ordered by President Museveni and tasked to Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, are focused on the illegal sale of land and issuance of Land titles that was originally designated for the forest reserve.

Haji Kirunda assured the public that once the investigations are complete, appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings.

“Once the investigations are finalized, the government will take necessary actions to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and those responsible for these illegal activities are held accountable,” he said.

Government Achievements and Calls for Appreciation:

In addition to addressing concerns about development delays and ongoing investigations, Haji Kirunda took the opportunity to highlight some of the government’s successful initiatives. He praised the government’s deployment of state-of-the-art ferries at the Bukungu Landing Site in Buyende District, which he described as the best in East Africa. He urged the public to appreciate completed projects, stating that too often people focus on what is not yet done, overlooking the positive impacts of the projects already in place.

“While it is important to continue pushing for further development, we must also recognize and appreciate the ongoing efforts and completed projects that are making a difference in people’s lives,” Haji Kirunda urged.

Political Leadership and Governance:

Addressing political issues, Haji Kirunda spoke on the alleged difficulty some cabinet ministers face in meeting President Museveni. He clarified that ministers have ample opportunity to present their reports during cabinet meetings and meet the president as needed. “A minister who claims they cannot meet the president shows a sign of weakness unless the issue is personal,” he stated, emphasizing that ministers should focus on matters of national importance rather than personal agendas.

He also reaffirmed that the authority to transfers or dismiss Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) lies solely with President Museveni, dismissing claims that political interference could influence these decisions.

Optimism and Anticipation for the President’s Visit:

The announcement of President Museveni’s January wealth creation tour in Busoga has been met with widespread optimism. Many locals see the visit as an opportunity to directly engage with the president and address the economic challenges facing the region. The wealth creation focus aligns with the government’s broader goals of promoting self-sufficiency and reducing poverty across Uganda.

As the region prepares for the president’s visit, the focus on wealth creation, infrastructure development, and governance reforms is expected to further solidify the government’s commitment to the socioeconomic growth of Busoga. The visit promises to be a key milestone in addressing the needs of the people, with a focus on long-term, sustainable development.