General (Rtd) Caleb Akandwanaho, also known as Salim Saleh, the chief coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and Chairman of the Uganda Development Forum (UDF), has praised the success of the Parish Revolving Fund (PRF) in the Acholi region, calling it a prime example of what can be achieved through collective effort.

He pointed out that the achievement is not only significant for Acholi but also sets a precedent for other regions.

“Today, our aspiration to reach the Parish level has been successfully realized; Acholi Land has accessed Ugx 129.83 billion through the Parish Revolving Fund (PRF),” Gen Saleh stated.

He made these comments during his keynote speech at the closing of a two-day UDF conference at the Gulu Logistics Hub in Gulu City, under the theme: “Meaning Business”, this week.

The conference brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including leaders from cooperative organisations, financial institutions, government agencies, private sector representatives, and policymakers, all focusing on the revitalisation of Cooperative Societies in Uganda.

Gen. Saleh emphasised the need for greater financial inclusion to empower vulnerable communities and strengthen economic resilience. He also addressed critical challenges such as limited access to financing, poor infrastructure, and governance issues within cooperatives. His speech highlighted innovative strategies aimed at improving operational efficiency and increasing financial access, particularly in underserved regions.

The conference underscored the importance of collaboration between government bodies, cooperative organisations, and the private sector to ensure the sustainable growth of the cooperative movement.

Concluding the event, participants called for urgent action, including policy reforms, better access to training, and infrastructural development, to create a more enabling environment for cooperatives.

OWC continues its efforts to coordinate service delivery across Ministries, Agencies, and Departments, fostering economic growth.