Prof Muganga Lawrence, a distinguished academic and Vice Chancellor of Victoria University has been recognized by Public Opinions as one of the top 100 certified Uganda development champions and inducted in the Uganda Hidden Facts Booklet containing 120 Achievements of H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni President of the Republic of Uganda. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his exceptional contributions towards achieving Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prof Lawrence Muganga has been a vocal admirer of President Yoweri Museveni, consistently admiring him as the champion of peace and development. He has commended the President for his dedication to reforming Uganda’s education sector, promoting freedom of speech and assembly, and supporting local-led industrialization. He has on several occasions commended President Museveni and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni for promoting and upholding the principles of the Universal Declarations of Human Rights and the very values of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

Muganga has also thanked President Museveni for promoting Uganda’s cultural norms and defending the country from external forces. Muganga’s efforts demonstrate a commitment to recognizing and celebrating President Museveni’s achievements, which have had a profound impact on Uganda’s growth and progress.

Prof. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University in Uganda, is a visionary educator and author who is radically transforming the nation’s educational landscape. Renowned for his groundbreaking integration of technology and artificial intelligence into learning, he is on a mission to propel Uganda into the forefront of the digital age. By emphasizing technology-enabled learning and industry-driven curricula, he equips students with the skills they need to thrive in the 21st century.

Prof. Muganga’s impressive academic background lays the foundation for his transformative vision. He holds a Master’s degree in Economic Policy Management from Makerere University and a Master’s in Education specializing in Adult Education from the University of Alberta. He earned his Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Leadership from the same institution and further enhanced his expertise with post-doctoral training at Harvard University’s Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning.

Under his dynamic leadership, Victoria University has undergone a complete digital overhaul. Prof. Muganga has digitized all teaching and learning processes, ensuring students are proficient in critical digital skills. By introducing free AI training programs, he prepares a new generation to excel in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. His advocacy for “Authentic Learning” shifts education from rote memorization to fostering real-world skills and critical thinking.

A passionate advocate for educational transformation, Prof. Muganga supports bold initiatives like phasing out boarding schools, adopting a Competency-based curriculum at all levels of education in Uganda and enhancing teacher welfare through the National Teachers Bill 2024. His vision is to create an education system that not only produces digitally literate graduates but also empowers.

Having traveled to and advised on education in over 51 countries—including global leaders like Canada, Sweden, Finland, Botswana and Singapore—Prof. Muganga brings a wealth of international experience to his work. He has implemented cutting-edge technologies at Victoria University, such as AI-enhanced learning platforms and virtual classrooms, creating a vibrant, future-ready learning environment that stands as a model for institutions across Africa.

Prof. Muganga is not just an educator but also a prolific author whose works are igniting discussions on redefining education for a digital world:

Beyond academia, Prof. Muganga is deeply committed to making education accessible to all. He has introduced scholarship programs for financially disadvantaged students, providing them with life-changing opportunities through higher education. This commitment aligns with his belief that education is the most powerful tool for social transformation and economic empowerment.

Prof. Lawrence Muganga is a leader in transformative and innovative education, setting new standards for what education can and should be in the digital age. His visionary leadership at Victoria University is not just changing individual lives; it’s reshaping the future of education in Uganda and inspiring a continent-wide movement towards innovation and excellence.

The recognition of these 100 individuals is a significant milestone in Uganda’s development journey. It highlights the importance of collective efforts in achieving the country’s vision of transforming into a competitive upper-middle-income country by 2040. As Public Opinions continues to work towards this vision, the recognition of these development champions serves as a motivation to others to follow in their footsteps and contribute to Uganda’s development.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to their exceptional contributions towards achieving Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. According to Dr Aggrey Kyobuguzi a Certified Public Opinions Fellow, the recognized individuals have demonstrated unwavering commitment to realizing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vision and will feature in the Uganda Hidden Facts Booklet and the Uganda Development Champions Journal.

The recognition is a result of a six-month survey conducted by Public Opinions, a field-based organization working towards the attainment of Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The survey identified individuals who have made significant strides in leadership, public awareness, and investment advisory.

Here below is the full list of the 2024 TOP100 Certified Uganda Development Champions recognized by Public Opinions.

The Rt Hon Moses Kigongo

1stVice Chairman, National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Hon. Rebecca Kadaga

The 2nd National Vice chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Rt Hon Richard Todwong

Secretary General, National Resistance Movement (NRM)

H.E Jessica Alupo

Vice President of Uganda

The Rt Hon Anita Annet Among

Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda

The Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda

The Rt Hon Robinah Nabbanja

Prime Minister of Uganda

Hon Janet Kataha Museveni

First Lady of Uganda, Minister of Sports and Education

Dr Daina Atwiine

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health

The Rt Hon Amama Mbabazi

Former Prime Minister of Uganda

Dr Sudhir Ruparelia

Chairman-Ruparelia Group

H.E Hon Barbara Nekesa Lumolo

National Treasurer, National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso

Senior Presidential Advisor on Security

Mrs.Anyine Janet

Deputy Director General-External Security Organization (ESO)

Hajat Hadijah Namyalo

The Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC).

M.Gloria Asio Omaswa

Principal Private Secretary to the President

Ms Hellen Seku

The Commissioner in charge of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps

Mr.Mathias Magoola

Managing Director- Dei BioPharma Ltd

Mrs.Jane Barekye

The State House Comptroller

Hon Evelyn Anite

Minister of State for Investment and Privatization

Mr.Lawrence Muganga

Vice Chancellor-Victoria University

Dr Pius Bigirimana

Secretary to the Judiciary

Charles Ssentongo

Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Brig Gen Michael Kabango

Chief of Staff – Land Force (CoS – LF)

Colonel Edith Nakalema

Head-State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU)

The Rt Hon Ruhakana Rugunda

Former Prime Minister of Uganda

Hon Dr Fred Mukasa Mbidde

Vice President-Democratic Party

Caleb Akandwanaho Salim Saleh

Chief Coordinator – Operation Wealth Creation (OWC)

Haji Faruk Kirunda

Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization-Deputy Press Secretary

Mr Lawrence Ssemakula

Accountant General, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MFPED)

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo

Managing Director of Salt Media Group of Companies, Head of House of Prayer Ministries

Aggrey Wuunyi

Undersecretary-Uganda Police Force

Hon.Judith Nabakooba

Minister-Ministry of Lands,Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD)

Dr.Johnson Byabashaija

Commissioner General of Prisons

H.EEdward Kiwanuka Sekandi

Former Vice President

Dr Dithan Kiragga

Executive Director of Baylor Foundation Uganda.

Dr Sarah Wasagali

Chairperson Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA)

AIGP Brig Christopher Ddamulira

Director, Directorate of Crime Intelligence Uganda Police Force

Dr Luisa Napolitano

Medical Coordinator-The Children’s Surgical Hospital, Entebbe

Gen.Gowa Kasita

Director for Citizenship and Immigration Control

Hajjat Aisha Lubega

Deputy Chairperson

Hon Nyombi Thembo

Executive Director-Uganda Communications Commission (UCC)

Hon Rose Namayanja

Deputy Secretary General

Mr.Charles Oluka

Director General-Internal Security Organisation (ISO)

Counsel Simon Peter Musangala

Managing Partner-Musangala Advocates and Solicitors

Gen.Kayanja Muhanga

Commander Land Force (CLF)

Ms Carol Bainamaryo

Member-Electoral Commission

Gen.Jack Agonza Bakasumba,

Chief Joint Staff (CJS)-Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF)

Hon Dr Tanga Odoi

Chairman, NRM Electoral Commission (EC)

Mr.Edwin Karugire

Partner- K & K Advocates

Col Emmy Katabazi

Deputy Director General-Internal Security Organisation (ISO)

Gen.David Muhoozi

Minister of State for Internal Affairs

Haji Erias Kiyemba

Board Member-Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA)

Gen.Kahinda Otafiire

Minister for Internal Affairs

Mr.Sandor Walusimbi

Senior Press Secretary to H.E the President of Uganda.

Haji Gadaffi Nassur

Chairperson, youth league), National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Hon.Hashim Magongo

President-Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)

Hon.Bagiire Vincent Waiswa

Permanent Secretary-Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Gen.Francis Takirwa

Acting Deputy Commander Land Force (D/CLF)

Prof Pamela Mbabazi

Chairperson -National Planning Authority (NPA)

Mrs Rose Byengoma

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defense

Hon.Dominic Mafabi Gidudu

Chairperson, Elders’ League), National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Dr Tom Magambo

Director- Directorate of Criminal Investigations ,Uganda Police Force

Moses Byaruhanga

Senior Presidential Advisor Political Affairs

Eng Ziria Waako

Chief Executive Officer-Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA)

Hon.Adolf Mwesigye

Clerk to Parliament of Uganda

Gen.Charles Okidi

Commander Air Force (CAF)-Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF)

Hon.James Tweheyo

Chairperson, Workers’ League), National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Gen. Samuel Okiding

Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and Inspector of Defence Forces (DCDF/IG)

H.E Godfrey Kirumira

Honorary Consul of Namibia to Uganda

Hon.Mwesigwa Rukari

Chairperson, Entrepreneurs’ League),National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Hon.Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama

Chairperson-Electoral Commission

Lady Judge Jane Frances Abodo

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of Uganda

Hon Gen Jim Muhwezi

Chairperson, Veteran’s League), National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Professor Paul Waako

Vice Chancellor-Busitema University

Hon.Gabriel Kato

Chairperson, PWDs League),National Resistance Movement (NRM)

AIGP John Ngaruye Ndungutse

Former Director East Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization Counter Terrorism Centre of Excellence

Hon.Capt. Mike Mukula

National Vice Chairman (Eastern), National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Brig.Felix Kulaigye

Spokesman of Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF)

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi

National Vice Chairman (Western), National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Hon Godfrey. Kiwanda Ssuubi

National Vice Chairman (Central), National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Hon.Singh Katongole

National Vice Chairman (Kampala), National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Hon.Obua Denis Hamson

Chairperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus/Government Chief Whip

Hon.Jacqueline Kyatuhaire

Deputy National Treasurer,National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Hajat Madina Naham

Director for Finance and AdministratioN, National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Mr.Toyota Michael Nuwagira

Vice Chairman Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU)

Hon.Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde

Director Mobilization, Cadre identification, Recruitment and Placement

National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Haji Yunus Kakande

Secretary, Office of the President

Counsel Enoch Barata

Director Legal Affairs, National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Dr Kayunga Sallie Simba

Commissioner-Electoral Commission

Mr.Joseph Ocwet

Director General-External Security Organization (ESO)

Hon.Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Attorney General

IGP Abbas Byakagaba

Inspector General of Uganda Police Force

Maj Gen David Mugisha

Commander -Special Forces Command (SFC)

Mr.Juma Witonze

Aspiring for Member of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and Community Development Promoter in Buganda Region

Maj Gen James Birungi

Chief of Military Intelligence

Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF)

Dr. Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi

Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs

Odrek Rwabwogo

Chairperson- The Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID)

Ramathan Ggoobi

Permanent Secretary / Secretary to the TreasuryMinistry of Finance,Planning and Economic Development (MFPED).

Public Opinions started in 2008 under the leadership of Buyinza Adam Luzindana and has today expanded as the leading public awareness, information dissemination, and public relations firm in Uganda. Public Opinions is a leader in Information dissemination, Public Awareness, Public Relations, Corporate Branding, Printing of Promotional and Campaign Materials, investment Promotion,recognising best performing Leaders and Corporate Bodies, Publishing the Annual Uganda Development Champions Journal,etc.

Buyinza Adam Luzindana is the CEO of Public Opinions. Buyinza Adam Luzindana was a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Resistance Movement, where he served as Regional Chairman for the NRM Youth League Kampala Region from 2011-2015. He served as the Supreme Leader of the Uganda Poor Youth Movement from 2014-2019 when it was allegedly disbanded.

He served as Chairman and Supreme Leader of Makerere University Poor Students Association (MUPOSA). He is the Managing Director of Buyinza Group Limited a company involved in General Trading, Real Estate Development, Foods and Beverages,etc.. He is passionate on Diplomacy, International Relations and Strategic Engagements.