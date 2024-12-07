Prof Muganga Lawrence, a distinguished academic and Vice Chancellor of Victoria University has been recognized by Public Opinions as one of the top 100 certified Uganda development champions and inducted in the Uganda Hidden Facts Booklet containing 120 Achievements of H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni President of the Republic of Uganda. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his exceptional contributions towards achieving Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Prof Lawrence Muganga has been a vocal admirer of President Yoweri Museveni, consistently admiring him as the champion of peace and development. He has commended the President for his dedication to reforming Uganda’s education sector, promoting freedom of speech and assembly, and supporting local-led industrialization. He has on several occasions commended President Museveni and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni for promoting and upholding the principles of the Universal Declarations of Human Rights and the very values of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda.
Muganga has also thanked President Museveni for promoting Uganda’s cultural norms and defending the country from external forces. Muganga’s efforts demonstrate a commitment to recognizing and celebrating President Museveni’s achievements, which have had a profound impact on Uganda’s growth and progress.
Prof. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University in Uganda, is a visionary educator and author who is radically transforming the nation’s educational landscape. Renowned for his groundbreaking integration of technology and artificial intelligence into learning, he is on a mission to propel Uganda into the forefront of the digital age. By emphasizing technology-enabled learning and industry-driven curricula, he equips students with the skills they need to thrive in the 21st century.
Prof. Muganga’s impressive academic background lays the foundation for his transformative vision. He holds a Master’s degree in Economic Policy Management from Makerere University and a Master’s in Education specializing in Adult Education from the University of Alberta. He earned his Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Leadership from the same institution and further enhanced his expertise with post-doctoral training at Harvard University’s Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning.
Under his dynamic leadership, Victoria University has undergone a complete digital overhaul. Prof. Muganga has digitized all teaching and learning processes, ensuring students are proficient in critical digital skills. By introducing free AI training programs, he prepares a new generation to excel in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. His advocacy for “Authentic Learning” shifts education from rote memorization to fostering real-world skills and critical thinking.
A passionate advocate for educational transformation, Prof. Muganga supports bold initiatives like phasing out boarding schools, adopting a Competency-based curriculum at all levels of education in Uganda and enhancing teacher welfare through the National Teachers Bill 2024. His vision is to create an education system that not only produces digitally literate graduates but also empowers.
Having traveled to and advised on education in over 51 countries—including global leaders like Canada, Sweden, Finland, Botswana and Singapore—Prof. Muganga brings a wealth of international experience to his work. He has implemented cutting-edge technologies at Victoria University, such as AI-enhanced learning platforms and virtual classrooms, creating a vibrant, future-ready learning environment that stands as a model for institutions across Africa.
Prof. Muganga is not just an educator but also a prolific author whose works are igniting discussions on redefining education for a digital world:
Beyond academia, Prof. Muganga is deeply committed to making education accessible to all. He has introduced scholarship programs for financially disadvantaged students, providing them with life-changing opportunities through higher education. This commitment aligns with his belief that education is the most powerful tool for social transformation and economic empowerment.
Prof. Lawrence Muganga is a leader in transformative and innovative education, setting new standards for what education can and should be in the digital age. His visionary leadership at Victoria University is not just changing individual lives; it’s reshaping the future of education in Uganda and inspiring a continent-wide movement towards innovation and excellence.
The recognition of these 100 individuals is a significant milestone in Uganda’s development journey. It highlights the importance of collective efforts in achieving the country’s vision of transforming into a competitive upper-middle-income country by 2040. As Public Opinions continues to work towards this vision, the recognition of these development champions serves as a motivation to others to follow in their footsteps and contribute to Uganda’s development.
This prestigious recognition is a testament to their exceptional contributions towards achieving Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. According to Dr Aggrey Kyobuguzi a Certified Public Opinions Fellow, the recognized individuals have demonstrated unwavering commitment to realizing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vision and will feature in the Uganda Hidden Facts Booklet and the Uganda Development Champions Journal.
The recognition is a result of a six-month survey conducted by Public Opinions, a field-based organization working towards the attainment of Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The survey identified individuals who have made significant strides in leadership, public awareness, and investment advisory.
Here below is the full list of the 2024 TOP100 Certified Uganda Development Champions recognized by Public Opinions.
The Rt Hon Moses Kigongo
1stVice Chairman, National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Hon. Rebecca Kadaga
The 2nd National Vice chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Rt Hon Richard Todwong
Secretary General, National Resistance Movement (NRM)
H.E Jessica Alupo
Vice President of Uganda
The Rt Hon Anita Annet Among
Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda
The Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa
Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda
The Rt Hon Robinah Nabbanja
Prime Minister of Uganda
Hon Janet Kataha Museveni
First Lady of Uganda, Minister of Sports and Education
Dr Daina Atwiine
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health
The Rt Hon Amama Mbabazi
Former Prime Minister of Uganda
Dr Sudhir Ruparelia
Chairman-Ruparelia Group
H.E Hon Barbara Nekesa Lumolo
National Treasurer, National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso
Senior Presidential Advisor on Security
Mrs.Anyine Janet
Deputy Director General-External Security Organization (ESO)
Hajat Hadijah Namyalo
The Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC).
M.Gloria Asio Omaswa
Principal Private Secretary to the President
Ms Hellen Seku
The Commissioner in charge of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps
Mr.Mathias Magoola
Managing Director- Dei BioPharma Ltd
Mrs.Jane Barekye
The State House Comptroller
Hon Evelyn Anite
Minister of State for Investment and Privatization
Mr.Lawrence Muganga
Vice Chancellor-Victoria University
Dr Pius Bigirimana
Secretary to the Judiciary
Charles Ssentongo
Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Brig Gen Michael Kabango
Chief of Staff – Land Force (CoS – LF)
Colonel Edith Nakalema
Head-State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU)
The Rt Hon Ruhakana Rugunda
Former Prime Minister of Uganda
Hon Dr Fred Mukasa Mbidde
Vice President-Democratic Party
Caleb Akandwanaho Salim Saleh
Chief Coordinator – Operation Wealth Creation (OWC)
Haji Faruk Kirunda
Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization-Deputy Press Secretary
Mr Lawrence Ssemakula
Accountant General, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MFPED)
Pastor Aloysius Bugingo
Managing Director of Salt Media Group of Companies, Head of House of Prayer Ministries
Aggrey Wuunyi
Undersecretary-Uganda Police Force
Hon.Judith Nabakooba
Minister-Ministry of Lands,Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD)
Dr.Johnson Byabashaija
Commissioner General of Prisons
H.EEdward Kiwanuka Sekandi
Former Vice President
Dr Dithan Kiragga
Executive Director of Baylor Foundation Uganda.
Dr Sarah Wasagali
Chairperson Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA)
AIGP Brig Christopher Ddamulira
Director, Directorate of Crime Intelligence Uganda Police Force
Dr Luisa Napolitano
Medical Coordinator-The Children’s Surgical Hospital, Entebbe
Gen.Gowa Kasita
Director for Citizenship and Immigration Control
Hajjat Aisha Lubega
Deputy Chairperson
Hon Nyombi Thembo
Executive Director-Uganda Communications Commission (UCC)
Hon Rose Namayanja
Deputy Secretary General
Mr.Charles Oluka
Director General-Internal Security Organisation (ISO)
Counsel Simon Peter Musangala
Managing Partner-Musangala Advocates and Solicitors
Gen.Kayanja Muhanga
Commander Land Force (CLF)
Ms Carol Bainamaryo
Member-Electoral Commission
Gen.Jack Agonza Bakasumba,
Chief Joint Staff (CJS)-Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF)
Hon Dr Tanga Odoi
Chairman, NRM Electoral Commission (EC)
Mr.Edwin Karugire
Partner- K & K Advocates
Col Emmy Katabazi
Deputy Director General-Internal Security Organisation (ISO)
Gen.David Muhoozi
Minister of State for Internal Affairs
Haji Erias Kiyemba
Board Member-Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA)
Gen.Kahinda Otafiire
Minister for Internal Affairs
Mr.Sandor Walusimbi
Senior Press Secretary to H.E the President of Uganda.
Haji Gadaffi Nassur
Chairperson, youth league), National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Hon.Hashim Magongo
President-Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)
Hon.Bagiire Vincent Waiswa
Permanent Secretary-Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Gen.Francis Takirwa
Acting Deputy Commander Land Force (D/CLF)
Prof Pamela Mbabazi
Chairperson -National Planning Authority (NPA)
Mrs Rose Byengoma
Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defense
Hon.Dominic Mafabi Gidudu
Chairperson, Elders’ League), National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Dr Tom Magambo
Director- Directorate of Criminal Investigations ,Uganda Police Force
Moses Byaruhanga
Senior Presidential Advisor Political Affairs
Eng Ziria Waako
Chief Executive Officer-Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA)
Hon.Adolf Mwesigye
Clerk to Parliament of Uganda
Gen.Charles Okidi
Commander Air Force (CAF)-Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF)
Hon.James Tweheyo
Chairperson, Workers’ League), National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Gen. Samuel Okiding
Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and Inspector of Defence Forces (DCDF/IG)
H.E Godfrey Kirumira
Honorary Consul of Namibia to Uganda
Hon.Mwesigwa Rukari
Chairperson, Entrepreneurs’ League),National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Hon.Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama
Chairperson-Electoral Commission
Lady Judge Jane Frances Abodo
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of Uganda
Hon Gen Jim Muhwezi
Chairperson, Veteran’s League), National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Professor Paul Waako
Vice Chancellor-Busitema University
Hon.Gabriel Kato
Chairperson, PWDs League),National Resistance Movement (NRM)
AIGP John Ngaruye Ndungutse
Former Director East Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization Counter Terrorism Centre of Excellence
Hon.Capt. Mike Mukula
National Vice Chairman (Eastern), National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Brig.Felix Kulaigye
Spokesman of Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF)
Dr. Chris Baryomunsi
National Vice Chairman (Western), National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Hon Godfrey. Kiwanda Ssuubi
National Vice Chairman (Central), National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Hon.Singh Katongole
National Vice Chairman (Kampala), National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Hon.Obua Denis Hamson
Chairperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus/Government Chief Whip
Hon.Jacqueline Kyatuhaire
Deputy National Treasurer,National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Hajat Madina Naham
Director for Finance and AdministratioN, National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Mr.Toyota Michael Nuwagira
Vice Chairman Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU)
Hon.Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde
Director Mobilization, Cadre identification, Recruitment and Placement
National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Haji Yunus Kakande
Secretary, Office of the President
Counsel Enoch Barata
Director Legal Affairs, National Resistance Movement (NRM)
Dr Kayunga Sallie Simba
Commissioner-Electoral Commission
Mr.Joseph Ocwet
Director General-External Security Organization (ESO)
Hon.Kiryowa Kiwanuka
Attorney General
IGP Abbas Byakagaba
Inspector General of Uganda Police Force
Maj Gen David Mugisha
Commander -Special Forces Command (SFC)
Mr.Juma Witonze
Aspiring for Member of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and Community Development Promoter in Buganda Region
Maj Gen James Birungi
Chief of Military Intelligence
Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF)
Dr. Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi
Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs
Odrek Rwabwogo
Chairperson- The Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID)
Ramathan Ggoobi
Permanent Secretary / Secretary to the TreasuryMinistry of Finance,Planning and Economic Development (MFPED).
Public Opinions started in 2008 under the leadership of Buyinza Adam Luzindana and has today expanded as the leading public awareness, information dissemination, and public relations firm in Uganda. Public Opinions is a leader in Information dissemination, Public Awareness, Public Relations, Corporate Branding, Printing of Promotional and Campaign Materials, investment Promotion,recognising best performing Leaders and Corporate Bodies, Publishing the Annual Uganda Development Champions Journal,etc.
Buyinza Adam Luzindana is the CEO of Public Opinions. Buyinza Adam Luzindana was a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Resistance Movement, where he served as Regional Chairman for the NRM Youth League Kampala Region from 2011-2015. He served as the Supreme Leader of the Uganda Poor Youth Movement from 2014-2019 when it was allegedly disbanded.
He served as Chairman and Supreme Leader of Makerere University Poor Students Association (MUPOSA). He is the Managing Director of Buyinza Group Limited a company involved in General Trading, Real Estate Development, Foods and Beverages,etc.. He is passionate on Diplomacy, International Relations and Strategic Engagements.
