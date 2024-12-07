Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Press Secretary to H.E. the President of Uganda, has been recognized with the prestigious Uganda Development Champions Award 2024. This honor is a testament to his tireless efforts in promoting awareness on the initiatives of President Museveni and national development programs.

Faruk Kirunda is a Beacon of Excellence in Public Service. As a son of Busoga soil, Faruk Kirunda has risen through the ranks to become one of the most respected and cherished leaders from the region. His journey began as a local media personality in Jinja, Eastern Uganda, where he built a reputation for honesty and sincerity. These values have been the cornerstone of his success, earning him the trust and loyalty of President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Kirunda was recognized by Public Opinions with the Uganda Development Champions Award with other 99 Great Personalities such as Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Dr Tom Magambo, Mrs Anyine Janet Deputy Director ESO, Prime MINISTER Robbinah Nabbanja, Vice President Jesca Alupo, Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University Lawrence Muganga, Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, CMI Chief Birungyi, Deputy Director ISO Katabazi,etc.

As a highly trusted NRM cadre and loyal employee of the President, Faruk Kirunda has been persistent and consistent in communicating the work and programs of the President. He is a champion of public awareness and information dissemination, ensuring that the citizens of Uganda are informed about the government’s initiatives and development programs.

Public Opinions CEO Buyinza Adam Luzindana said that Faruk Kirunda’s recognition with the Uganda Development Champion Award 2024 is a well-deserved honor. His commitment to excellence in public service has made him an indispensable asset to the government of Uganda and President Museveni. As he continues to serve with dedication and passion, his legacy as a beacon of excellence in public service will endure.

In conclusion, Faruk Kirunda’s story is a testament to the power of hard work, honesty, and sincerity. His recognition with the Uganda Development Champions Award 2024 is a celebration of his contributions to Uganda’s development and a reminder that dedication and commitment to excellence can lead to greatness. Kirunda was recognised alongside other top99 Uganda Development champions.

Faruk Kirunda is a celebrated media personality working as Deputy Press Secretary to H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda. He has authored hundreds of articles and opinions defending Uganda from wrong elements and external forces. In 2021, Public Opinions recognized Faruk Kirunda as one of the best 21 most influential media personalities in Uganda.

With a decade of experience as Presidential Assistant on Media and Communication at State House since 2011, Kirunda has established himself as a dependable aide to President Museveni and the NRM Government. He is remembered for his commendable role in mobilizing support for the NRM in the Busoga subregion from 2021 general election, smashing the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) structures to finally hand his boss Gen Museveni a resounding victory in the sub-region. As of today, Faruk is the most admired and trusted NRM Personality in Busoga sub region especially by Ordinary people.

Faruk Kirunda has wide knowledge on election management, tallying, and research. His most notable contribution came during the 2021 elections while serving with now Presidency Minister Milly Babirye Babalanda as Office Administrator at the Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC). There, he was credited for setting up structures all over the country to coordinate President Museveni’s campaigns. ONC’s army of Coordinators/Presidential Vote Protectors (PVP) also ruled on the final day of the polls providing vote protection services to ensure the win for the President. Faruk had first-hand results from polling centers across the country.

With this award,Faruk Kirunda will be inducted in the Uganda Hidden Facts Booklet containing 120 achievements of H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and 100 descriptions of President Museveni by Uganda. He will also b featured into the Uganda Development Champions Journal by Public Opinions due to his profound understanding of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vision and strategic agenda for transforming Uganda into a modern, industrial, and self-sustaining economy. Kirunda’s exceptional grasp of the President’s “Money Economy” concept and Uganda’s development programs has enabled him to effectively communicate and promote the government’s initiatives, aligning with Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Faruk Kirunda has demonstrated a deep appreciation for the President’s economic blueprint, which prioritizes industrialization, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. His ability to interpret and articulate the “Money Economy” concept has helped shape public opinion and inspire support for key initiatives.

Kirunda’s recognition as a Uganda Development Champion by Public Opinions recognizes his commitment to promoting Uganda’s development, his understanding of the President’s vision, and his tireless efforts to communicate the government’s agenda to the public. His work has been instrumental in mobilizing support for development programs, driving progress in areas such as education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, and contributing to Uganda’s transformation into a modern and self-sustaining economy.

Faruk Kirunda’s unique blend of loyalty, strategic thinking, influence, resourcefulness, and intelligence makes him a distinctive media personality. His ability to author hundreds of articles and opinions, expertise in research and analysis, and successful campaign strategies demonstrate his exceptional skills. As a celebrated media figure, Kirunda effectively communicates the government’s agenda, shapes public opinion, and counters opposition narratives.

His decade-long service as Deputy Press Secretary has established him as a trusted and dependable aide to President Museveni, providing valuable insights and guidance on media relations and communication strategies.

Overall, Kirunda’s rare combination of intellectual prowess, strategic acumen, and loyalty has cemented his position as a highly respected and influential media personality in Uganda-Gen Katumba Wamala stated at the thanksgiving Dua organized by Frauk Kirunda in JiNJA District.

Journalists who have worked with Faruk Kirunda describe him as a knowledgeable, approachable, and supportive media personality. They appreciate his willingness to share his expertise and provide guidance, making him a valuable resource for both seasoned and emerging journalists. His ability to break down complex issues into understandable narratives has earned him admiration from colleagues.

Many journalists also praise Kirunda’s professionalism, punctuality, and responsiveness, which has fostered a culture of trust and respect among his peers. Overall, journalists view Faruk Kirunda as a dedicated, knowledgeable, and collaborative media professional who is always ready to lend a helping hand, making him a beloved figure in the Ugandan media landscape.

The Minister for Presidency Hon Milly Babalanda and Mr. Yunus Kakande, who have worked with Faruk Kirunda to coordinate the work of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), describe him as a diligent, organized, and results-driven professional. They appreciate his exceptional coordination skills, attention to detail, and ability to facilitate effective communication between the Ministry, RDCs, and other stakeholders.

Kirunda’s commitment to ensuring seamless execution of tasks and his proactive approach to addressing challenges have earned him high praise from the Minister and Mr. Kakande. They view Faruk Kirunda as a trustworthy, knowledgeable, and dedicated public servant who consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic and a passion for delivering exceptional results, making him an invaluable asset to the Ministry and the RDC team.

The Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) who have worked with Faruk Kirunda under the coordination of the Minister for Presidency and Mr. Yunus Kakande, describe him as a brilliant, efficient, and supportive coordinator. They appreciate his ability to provide timely guidance, facilitate effective communication, and address their concerns with professionalism and courtesy.

Kirunda’s knowledge of government policies and programs has been invaluable in helping RDCs navigate complex issues and implement initiatives successfully. The RDCs also praise his friendly and approachable demeanor, which has created a culture of trust and collaboration among team members. Overall, the RDCs view Faruk Kirunda as a dedicated, knowledgeable, and dependable partner who consistently goes the extra mile to ensure their success, making him a cherished and respected colleague.

At a Thanksgiving ceremony held at his birthplace in Jinja District, Vice President Rtd Major Jessica Alupo hailed Faruk Kirunda as a paragon of integrity, describing him as a man of few words who embodies incorruptibility, loyalty, and dedication to serving President Museveni. She praised Kirunda’s selfless commitment to the NRM government, emphasizing that he has made immense sacrifices to ensure the fulfillment of the party’s manifesto. The Vice President’s remarks underscored Kirunda’s reputation as a trustworthy and hardworking individual who has consistently prioritized the interests of the nation and the NRM government, earning him a revered place in the hearts of his peers and the community.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has consistently praised Faruk Kirunda as a dynamic and youthful presidential aide, whose unwavering dedication to communicating President Museveni’s vision to the Ugandan people has been truly remarkable. She hails Kirunda as an indomitable communicator, whose exceptional skills have enabled him to effectively articulate the President’s agenda, fostering greater understanding and support among the populace. Through his tireless efforts, Kirunda has bridged the gap between the government and the people, ensuring that the President’s vision for a modern and self-sustaining Uganda resonates with all Ugandans.

Five (5) reasons why President Museveni appreciate Faruk Kirunda:

Faruk Kirunda has consistently demonstrated his loyalty to President Museveni and the NRM party, earning the President’s trust and confidence.

Kirunda’s expertise in media and communication has helped President Museveni and the NRM party effectively convey their message to the public, countering opposition narratives and promoting the government’s achievements.

Faruk Kirunda’s role in mobilizing support for the NRM in the Busoga subregion and his contributions to the party’s campaign strategies have been instrumental in securing victories for President Museveni.

Kirunda’s research and analytical skills provide valuable insights to President Museveni, informing policy decisions and strategic planning.

As a long-serving media personality in state house, Faruk Kirunda has developed a personal connection with President Museveni, understanding his vision and goals, and effectively representing him in the media landscape.

Five (5) attributes and characteristics of Faruk Kirunda:

Loyal-Faruk Kirunda has consistently demonstrated his loyalty to President Museveni and the NRM party, standing by them through thick and thin. His unwavering commitment has earned him a trusted place within the government.

Strategic Thinker: Kirunda’s expertise in media and communication has shown that he is a strategic thinker, able to analyze situations and develop effective plans to promote the government’s agenda and counter opposition narratives.

Influential: As a celebrated media personality, Faruk Kirunda has significant influence in the Ugandan media landscape. He uses his platform to shape public opinion and promote the government’s message, making him a valuable asset to the administration.

Resourceful: Kirunda’s experience in election management and campaign strategies has demonstrated his resourcefulness in mobilizing support for the NRM party. He has successfully adapted to changing circumstances, finding creative solutions to complex problems.

Intelligent: Faruk Kirunda’s ability to author hundreds of articles and opinions on various topics, as well as his expertise in research and analysis, showcases his intelligence and capacity for critical thinking. His insightful contributions have earned him recognition as one of the most influential media personalities in Uganda.

Five (5) strong reasons why Faruk Kirunda was recognized by Public Opinions with the Uganda Development Champion Award 2024

Faruk Kirunda’s exceptional communication skills have been instrumental in promoting Uganda’s development agenda, aligning with the country’s vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). His ability to craft compelling narratives has helped shape public opinion and foster support for key initiatives.

Kirunda has leveraged his platform to raise awareness about critical development issues, promoting informed discussions and inspiring action. His influence has contributed significantly to shaping the national conversation around development.

Kirunda’s expertise in election management and campaign strategies has been crucial in promoting democratic processes in Uganda. His contributions have helped ensure the smooth conduct of elections, strengthening the country’s democratic institutions.

Kirunda’s work in the Busoga subregion has had a profound impact on regional development. His efforts have mobilized support for key initiatives, driving progress in areas such as education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Faruk Kirunda’s dedication to public service is evident in his tireless efforts to promote Uganda’s development. His induction into the Uganda Development Champions Journal recognizes his unwavering commitment to serving the nation, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

These reasons demonstrate Faruk Kirunda’s significant contributions to Uganda’s development, earning him a well-deserved place in the 2024 Uganda Development Champions Journal.

Congratulation Haji Faruk Kirunda.