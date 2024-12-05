Members of Parliament have called for fundamental measures to tackle congestion in the capital city, including relocating key government functions to other districts such as Nakasongola.

These proposals were discussed during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the National Planning Authority (NPA) with Members of Parliament on Wednesday, 04 December 2024 at Parliament’s conference hall on the draft National Development Plan IV.

The session, chaired by Hon. Amos Kankunda, Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development alongside NPA Executive Director, Dr Joseph Muvawala, brought together MPs to address the country’s mounting urban challenges.

Hon. John Musila (Independent, Bubulo East County) argued for a decentralised approach to urban planning, proposing a model where Kampala Capital City focuses on its economic role while political and administrative functions are relocated to other regions.

“Should we congest everything around Kampala? When Parliament is in session, the city becomes a nightmare. Why not move some aspects, like Parliament, to a new city, perhaps Nakasongola? This would create jobs, open up opportunities, and save us from pumping more money into this colonial space,” Musila said.

This idea found support among other MPs, including Hon. Alfred Edakasi (NRM, Kaberamaido County), who suggested following the example of cities like Washington D.C.

“Why do we confuse Kampala for everything? If we want it to remain an economic city, let us focus on that. Political functions can move elsewhere. Incrementally investing in a new political city would serve us better in the long term,” Edakasi said, emphasising that decentralisation could relieve pressure on Kampala’s overburdened infrastructure.

Infrastructure development emerged as a central concern during the discussions.

Hon. Moses Ogwal (NRM, Dokolo North County) called for prioritising roads that enhance competitiveness and reduce costs for citizens, rather than merely focusing on kilometres covered.

“For instance, building a road in Dokolo could save 164 kilometres of travel and significantly reduce fuel costs for farmers and traders. Our investments must deliver tangible benefits,” he said.

Ogwal also recommended greater investment in ICT to combat corruption, suggesting that technology could enhance the traceability of public resources.

Tourism was another focus, with Hon. Mary Begumisa (NRM, Ssembabule District Woman Representative) urging for improvements to the Entebbe-Kampala Road.

“This road is a gateway for our international guests, including presidents, yet it’s littered with fish stalls and dirt. This is the first impression of Uganda for many visitors. Beautifying it would enhance our global image,” she argued.

Col. Victor Nekesa, representing the UPDF, highlighted the environmental concerns in Kampala, warning that pollution was a significant health hazard.

“Kampala is so polluted that it increases health risks like cancer. We need pollution monitors to guide urban planning and ensure sustainable development,” she said.

The MPs also highlighted the broader economic and social benefits of decentralisation.

Hon. Musila noted that relocating Parliament to a new political city could catalyse regional growth.

“Imagine Parliament moving to Nakasongola. Housing, jobs, and services would follow, creating new opportunities there, while Kampala could focus on being an economic hub,” he said.

Muvawala assured MPs that their suggestions would inform the final draft of the National Development Plan IV.