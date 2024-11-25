A 36-year-old man from Kisoro district has been arrested for defrauding people under the pretext of being the Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Ivan Cyubahiro, a broker and resident of Bunamwaya, was apprehended last weekend following a tip-off from concerned citizens. He was allegedly soliciting contributions for the wedding of the Commissioner General’s daughter, which was established to be a lie.

The suspect went as far as using the Commissioner General’s portrait as his WhatsApp profile photo to further trick unsuspecting victims.

According to Robert Kalumba, the Ag. Assistant Commissioner for Public and Corporate Affairs, Cyubahiro was tracked by intelligence officers and arrested on Saturday.

“Investigations are still ongoing, and Cyubahiro will be arraigned in court soon,” Kalumba explained.

He cautioned the public to beware of such individuals and always report suspected cases of fraud to the police.

“URA does not handle cash payments,” Kalumba emphasized. “Always come to our offices for all tax-related matters.”

Meanwhile, Cyubahiro denied the accusations, stating that his friend, a-one Muwonge Patrick, brokered the deal and designed the invitation cards. He however expressed remorse and promised to steer clear of such acts once given a second chance.

Records indicate that Cyubahiro is a serial imposter who was arrested in June for impersonating Mzee Kananura, a prominent businessman in Kampala.