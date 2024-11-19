Dakar, Senegal 18 November 2024 – Senegal has been selected as the host country for the world-class Africa Food Systems (AFS) Forum 2025 Summit, the first time ever the country is hosting the annual summit.

The upcoming summit is expected to drive significant advancements in food systems across Africa, building on the momentum from previous forums and setting even bolder commitments that will transform the continent’s food systems.

After a robust three-month rigorous process, Senegal was chosen amongst other strong candidate for its forward-looking agri food systems, ambitious 2050 Vision led by the new young leadership, commitment to sustainable food systems transformation that align with the Forum’s mission, the country world class event infrastructures, stability and security.

The country’s ambitious 2050 Vision, highlights its leadership capacity and political will to spearhead agri-food systems transformation not only in Senegal but across Africa. The 2025 Summit is expected to further Senegal’s influence in shaping the future of Africa’s food systems and to inspire new partnerships and investment initiatives across the continent.

Dr. Mabouba Diagne, Minister for Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Livestock of the Republic of Senegal said that hosting the AFS Forum 2025 Summit is an honour and a powerful endorsement of the nation’s commitment to sustainable agri-food systems.

“Our 2050 Vision is centred on building productive, resilient and competitive agri food systems that not only ensure food and nutrition security for our people but also position Senegal as a leader in agri- food systems innovation on the continent.

Through this vision, we aim to empower smallholder farmers, enhance value chains, and drive sustainable practices that address climate challenges and drive economic growth and markets development through the African Continental Free Trade Area. We are confident that this platform and year-round activities will help us in delivering our new flagships program such our Municipal Agricultural Cooperatives, drive investments in our agri food systems policies, insights and collaborations formed in Dakar will leave a lasting impact on food security and sustainability across the continent, paving the way for a prosperous and food-secure Africa.”

Amath Pathé Sene, Managing Director of AFSF, emphasized the importance of the annual summit for accelerating progress and driving impactful changes.

“Senegal has demonstrated exemplary leadership in advancing policies and investments that prioritize food and nutrition security, agri- investment with a focus on youth and women. We believe the 2025 Summit of the AFS Forum will serve as a unique platform for advancing the continent’s agri-food agenda and fostering partnerships that will shape the future of food systems in Africa and beyond,” said Sene.

“As we prepare for next year’s forum, we will focus on creating an inclusive, impactful and accountability platform where stakeholders along agri-food systems value chain from across Africa can convene to learn about the continental agenda, seize investment opportunities, exchange knowledge, forge solid partnerships, make actionable commitments and take action toward food systems transformation in Africa. We look forward to working closely with the government of Senegal and our partners to deliver beyond a transformative annual event concrete legacy outcomes for the country in 2025.” Added Amath Pathé Sene.

Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of AGRA and Co-Chair AFSF Partners Group congratulated Senegal on the selection.

“We are delighted to have Senegal host the Africa Food Systems Forum in 2025. This decision stems from the commitment of Senegal’s leadership in food systems transformation and in building a resilient, sustainable food system that will benefit not only the country but the entire African continent.”

The 2024 AFSF summit, held in Kigali, Rwanda, set a strong foundation for addressing critical issues in Africa’s food and agriculture sectors with innovation, acceleration and scaling up at the centre of this year summit. The forum resulted in actionable commitments and strategic partnerships that are already paving the way for a more resilient food system across the continent.

The 2025 summit in Senegal is expected to address pressing issues in African agriculture and food systems, with a focus on enabling country Legacy Programs, supporting MSME growth in the food sector, and promoting strategic partnerships that drive investments, forging the continent agenda. The forum will bring together high-level governments leaders, private sector stakeholders, academia and civil society organizations to engage in meaningful discussions to build resilient food systems in Africa.

Senegal’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Livestock and government will collaborate with the AFSF Secretariat, and partners to ensure an impactful AFSF 2025 summit.