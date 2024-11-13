KISORO – While addressing a gathering at Saaza Grounds in Kisoro Municipality yesterday, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the NRM’s Central Executive Committee representative for Western Uganda, urged President Yoweri Museveni to convene a meeting with Kisoro District’s opinion leaders, politicians, and religious figures to tackle growing sectarianism.

Baryomunsi expressed deep concern over the divisions seen during the Woman Member of Parliament by-election campaigns, emphasizing that a united dialogue could help heal these divides and strengthen the party’s unity in the region.

Hon. Jackline Kyatuheire, Deputy NRM Treasurer, echoed these concerns, reporting that divisions in Kisoro had intensified due to religious affiliations.

She noted that Protestant and Anglican voters are primarily rallying behind their candidate, while Hon. Rose Kabagyeni, the NRM’s candidate, is being supported by Catholic communities.

Kyatuheire cautioned that such factionalism, rooted in religious identity, posed a serious risk to the cohesion of the party and urged for strategies to prevent further division.

She pointed to former NRM candidates who, frustrated with primary outcomes, have formed alliances backing independent candidate Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, rather than the party-endorsed Kabagyeni, stressing that such actions breach party principles.

In response, President Museveni delivered a powerful message, condemning sectarianism and recalling its destructive role in Uganda’s political history.

He shared memories from the 1960s, when sectarian politics tore the nation apart, leading to instability that ultimately drove him and others to the Bush War.

Museveni described sectarianism as “poison,” urging the people of Kisoro to resist any temptation to indulge in religious or ethnic divisions.

“Swallow poison instead of sectarianism,” Museveni advised the crowd, underscoring the gravity of the issue. He emphasized that the NRM’s core mission has always been to foster unity and development, warning that any return to sectarian politics would undo the progress Uganda has made.

Museveni noted that he had personally spoken with Dr. Philemon Mateke, Kisoro District NRM Chairman, along with local religious leaders, Rt. Rev. Godfrey Mbitse of Muhabura Diocese and Rt. Rev. Callist Rubaramira of Kabale Diocese, to address and mitigate divisive rhetoric in the district.