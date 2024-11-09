Kisoro, Uganda — In a significant departure from party loyalty, Kisoro District NRM Chairperson Dr. Philemon Mateke has thrown his support behind independent candidate Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, rejecting the party’s official flag bearer, Rose Kabagyeni, for the upcoming Woman Member of Parliament by-election. This unexpected endorsement has deepened existing rifts within the Kisoro NRM leadership, raising questions about the party’s cohesion and long-standing dominance in the district.

Dr. Mateke’s support for Ngabirano comes amid ongoing disputes over the legitimacy of Kabagyeni’s nomination, which Mateke claims was forced upon the district through a flawed and irregular primary process. In the primaries, Kabagyeni defeated Ngabirano by a margin of just 744 votes, but the narrow victory was followed by allegations of vote-rigging and procedural discrepancies. Mateke, a respected elder and long-time NRM figure, has been vocal about his belief that Kabagyeni does not represent the will of the district’s NRM members.

Mateke’s Influence and a Legacy in Question

Dr. Mateke’s decision to back Ngabirano marks a significant shift in the local political landscape. Known for his strong influence in Kisoro, Mateke is the father of the late Sarah Mateke, a former Minister of Security , and has long been an anchor of NRM’s presence in the region. By supporting Ngabirano, he directly challenges the party’s expectations for unity, prompting discussions about how his stance could sway other NRM loyalists in the district.

Mateke’s endorsement of Ngabirano has already emboldened factions within the district’s NRM leadership who have voiced dissatisfaction with Kabagyeni’s candidacy. As Mateke pushes back against what he sees as an imposed candidate, NRM district leaders are now grappling with how to present a united front in the face of divided loyalties.

Divisions Within the Party Deepen

This endorsement has stirred conflict among Kisoro NRM executives, with leaders split between supporting Kabagyeni, the official party flag bearer, and aligning with Mateke’s endorsement of Ngabirano. In a recent emergency meeting of the district’s NRM executive committee, only 8 of 12 members attended, with the primary agenda being how to bolster Kabagyeni’s campaign. However, Mateke was notably absent, underscoring his reluctance to back the official party nominee.

NRM General Secretary Joseph Kanyabugoyi has expressed frustration over the lack of support from top party leaders, including Mateke, Bukimbiri County MP Eddie Kwizera Wa Gahungu, and NRM Vice Chairperson Ndikuyeze Ramathan. Kanyabugoyi openly criticized these leaders for not rallying behind Kabagyeni, noting the party’s previous support for Kwizera in his recent by-election.

The Road Ahead

As Kabagyeni campaigns across the district, promising to prioritize local development and mobilize government resources, her support base remains complicated by Mateke’s decision. Ngabirano, for her part, has focused on infrastructure, healthcare, and education, resonating with residents of underserved areas such as Nkuringo. With Mateke’s backing, Ngabirano’s campaign has gained momentum, supported by Kisoro district speaker Amos Hakizimana and other local influencers.

With the by-election just days away, Mateke’s public endorsement of an independent candidate could alter the trajectory of the race. This unprecedented divide within the NRM has exposed fault lines within the party’s local structure, leaving the party vulnerable to losing ground to opposition candidates from NUP, UPC, FDC, and PPP, each vying for the seat.

As voters head to the polls on November 14, Mateke’s support for Ngabirano, in defiance of the party’s official position, could reshape the future of the NRM’s presence in Kisoro, challenging its traditional dominance in the district.