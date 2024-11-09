Speaking during an interview with Watchdog Uganda, Dr. Magongo emphasized the need for this coordinated effort, noting that previous national censuses have underrepresented the Born-Again population despite significant growth in the community. “Over the past decade, the number of Born-Again churches in Uganda has doubled from 25,000 to 50,000. Our growing numbers must be accurately reflected,” he stated.

Dr. Magongo pointed out that the Born-Again community’s unique growth model, driven by preaching and conversions rather than natural birth rates, necessitates a distinct approach to counting members. “We don’t grow through birth rates like the Catholic or Anglican churches. We grow by preaching and winning souls, which is why a clear headcount during our largest annual gathering on 31st December is essential since our growth rate is high compared to other denominations,” he explained.

The call to action comes amid concerns from Born-Again leaders who have criticized previous census results as inaccurate. Despite engaging with the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) during the census planning stages, Dr. Magongo noted that the views of the Born-Again community were reportedly not honored, prompting the need for an independent verification effort by the churches.

To ensure the success of the initiative, the Fellowship plans to launch a nationwide sensitization campaign throughout November. The campaign will aim to educate pastors and congregants on the importance of recording attendance and the benefits of having accurate membership data.

Dr. Magongo revealed that standardized registration templates will be distributed to pastors across the country. These templates will help document attendees’ details uniformly, allowing the church leadership to compile reliable data. “We need every pastor to take this seriously and prepare their congregations. This is not just a formality; it is a crucial exercise that will impact our community’s representation and access to services,” he urged.

Accurate data collection is expected to have significant implications for service delivery and resource allocation. Dr. Magongo highlighted that with reliable numbers, the Born-Again community can better negotiate for government programs such as the Parish Development Model, which aims to provide targeted support to local communities. “Understanding our true numbers allows us to advocate more effectively for resources and services. We are a non-partisan community that serves everyone, regardless of political affiliation,” he added.

As the end of the year approaches, Dr. Magongo called on all Pentecostal, Evangelical, and Born-Again pastors to unite in this effort. He emphasized that the December 31st attendance count is an opportunity for the community to present an accurate picture of its size and growth, which will serve as crucial evidence the born-again community is growing/ had grown far better than how it was presented in the results of the 2024 census.

“This is a collective effort for the benefit of our entire community. Let us take this opportunity to account for our members, understand who we are serving, and ensure we are accurately represented in national planning,” Dr. Magongo.

The appeal is expected to reach thousands of pastors across Uganda as the church leadership gears up for what is anticipated to be one of the largest single-day data collection efforts in the history of the Born-Again community.