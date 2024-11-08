Highlighting Uganda’s role in global climate negotiations, Anywar underscored the nation’s position as one of the most impacted by climate change, emphasizing Uganda’s embrace of multilateralism as essential to addressing climate challenges.

Speaking to journalists about Uganda’s readiness for COP29, set to take place in Azerbaijan under the theme “In Solidarity for a Green World,” Anywar detailed the two pillars that define this year’s conference: “enhancing ambition” and “enabling action.”

These pillars aim to balance the commitment to ambitious climate plans with the provision of adequate financing to ensure implementation. Uganda will advocate for the operationalization of the Global Climate Fund to support communities in adapting to climate impacts while fostering long-term resilience.“Uganda will voice the need for the fund to be accessible to all vulnerable nations, with efficient mechanisms that truly address their needs,” said Anywar. “The fund should not only provide relief but empower communities to rebuild resilient futures.”

Uganda’s negotiators will also highlight the country’s leadership within the G77 and China groups, actively lobbying for climate financing mechanisms that address Uganda’s development and environmental needs. Anywar called on all Ugandans in climate negotiation leadership roles to harness their experience and influence to lobby for climate funds, emphasizing how these resources are essential for Uganda to manage climate impacts while pursuing sustainable development goals.

Uganda will also advocate for a just energy transition under the UAE Consensus, pushing for a balanced dual-energy approach that supports renewable energy growth while ensuring the livelihood of its population is preserved. “Our vision is a sustainable energy future that benefits our people and protects our environment. We want to transition in a way that is both ambitious and just,” Anywar stated.

Beyond negotiations on emissions reduction and financing, Uganda is set to address the issue of climate-induced migration, which continues to impact thousands across Africa.

Uganda will present the Kampala Ministerial Declaration on Migration, Environment, and Climate Change (KDMECC-Africa) at COP29, urging the international community to adopt this regional framework. “We are witnessing growing numbers of people, especially women and children, displaced within and across borders due to climate-induced factors,” Anywar noted. “This declaration is our call to the world to address the severe consequences of climate migration in Africa.”

Uganda is also prepared to engage in carbon trading, with finalized National Climate Change Mechanism regulations guiding investments in this area. Ugandan representatives will press COP29 to approve the operational frameworks for global carbon market mechanisms. This would pave the way for Uganda to leverage carbon credits, providing both environmental and economic benefits.