In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, tensions flared in the Ugandan Parliament as Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake, found himself at the center of controversy. Ahead of a highly anticipated debate on merging the Uganda Coffee Development Authority with the Ministry of Agriculture, Zaake accused an unidentified individual in the chamber of carrying a firearm. His claim immediately alarmed the House, prompting Speaker Anita Among to order the sergeant-at-arms to conduct a security check. However, no weapon was found, suggesting that Zaake’s accusation was either unfounded or intended to stir controversy.

Following the failed attempt to substantiate his claim, Zaake’s disruptive behavior escalated. He allegedly approached Kilak MP, Anthony Akol Atiku, and physically pushed him out of his seat. Atiku retaliated, reportedly throwing punches that left Zaake unconscious and visibly distressed. Zaake had to be rushed from the chamber by ambulance for medical attention, marking a chaotic and unprecedented moment in Parliament’s proceedings.

In response to the incident, Speaker Among suspended both MPs, including Zaake and Atiku, from attending parliamentary sessions for three days. The suspension underscores a broader concern over the growing trend of misconduct and aggressive exchanges among some lawmakers, raising questions about decorum and professionalism within Uganda’s legislative body.

The incident quickly ignited a firestorm on social media, with many Ugandans expressing varied opinions. A significant number of online commentators criticized Zaake’s behavior, with some even suggesting he “deserved” the reaction he received, pointing to a perceived pattern of provocation and disruptive conduct from the MP. Others defended Atiku, commending him for taking a stand against what they described as Zaake’s “bullying tactics,” despite Atiku’s known history of aggressive confrontations.

This clash has highlighted both the volatile atmosphere within Parliament and the larger issue of decorum among elected representatives. Observers have called on lawmakers to focus on constructive debates and uphold the standards of the House, noting that such incidents only serve to erode public trust in Uganda’s legislative process. The Speaker’s decision to impose suspensions is seen as a step toward restoring order, though questions remain about whether more stringent disciplinary measures are needed to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

As Ugandans weigh in on the conduct of their leaders, the incident is a reminder of the critical role MPs play in shaping both policy and public perception, and the importance of respectful discourse in addressing national issues.