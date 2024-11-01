In an interview with Watchdog Uganda, Dr Richard Magongo, the National Public Relations Officer of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda, noted that the Bishop’s order to stop Born Agains from preaching in Church of Uganda-founded schools carried implications that Pentecostal leaders believe could fracture the unity of Uganda’s Christian community.

In a recorded video that has now stirred widespread reaction, Bishop Naimanhye encouraged Pentecostals to refrain from preaching in Church of Uganda-founded schools. “If you wish to preach,” he advised, “build your own institutions.” The statement, though brief, felt heavy with implications for Pentecostal leaders like Dr. Magongo. For him, this message contradicted the inclusive spirit of Christ’s mission, a mission transcending boundaries and institutions.

Reflecting on the Bishop’s words, Dr Magongo candidly warned of a creeping division within Uganda’s faith-based landscape. “The Bishop’s message suggests that Christ’s reach stops at the boundaries of the Church of Uganda,” he stated. “Yet Christ’s commission calls us to spread the Gospel beyond boundaries. Such restrictions risk choking the very spirit of evangelism, confining it to select circles.”

For Dr. Magongo and the Pentecostal community, the issue is not merely denominational it speaks to the heart of Uganda’s collective mission to nurture faith across diverse groups. In Busoga, where over 30% of the population identifies as Muslim and where poverty and social challenges are a daily reality, Dr. Magongo envisions a collaborative approach to ministry.

“In communities like Busoga, ministry partnerships are vital. When we restrict the sharing of the Gospel, we restrict the very hope and transformation it brings to our people,” he asserted passionately. “The Christian faith must serve as a bridge, not a wall.”

Dr. Magongo elaborated on the need for ecumenical unity, seeing it as an opportunity to foster compassion, peace, and social support. He voiced concerns that denying Pentecostals access to Church of Uganda schools undermines the call to spread a message of hope and salvation. “We live in a world where too often, lines are drawn between people. Now is not the time to create more. Imagine if the Muslim community kept us out of their spaces would we not feel isolated, even marginalized? Faith must be a uniting force, not one that divides.”

Speaking with fervour, Dr Magongo urged Bishop Naimanhye to adopt a wider, kingdom-focused vision for the Church. “We are all labourers in the Lord’s vineyard. God works through all who genuinely seek Him. Souls are reached through a united front, not isolated denominations. If we are true to Christ’s teachings, we cannot afford to let our differences sow discord.”

The tension heightened when Bishop Naimanhye issued a formal letter to school principals within the diocese. The letter emphasized that Pentecostal engagements in Church of Uganda-founded schools would require direct authorization from his office.

Dr. Magongo addressed this development, describing it as a further step toward division. “This letter formalizes exclusion,” he said. “It’s creating a silent conflict between communities an unnecessary divide that could fracture trust among us. At a time when we should be showing our youth a model of unity, they may instead witness a community in dispute.”

In his plea, Dr Magongo stressed that the mission is about the souls and communities they serve, not denominational boundaries. “We cannot lose sight of our calling because of administrative walls. Bishop Naimanhye must understand that our mission is not about numbers, prestige, or jurisdiction it’s about reaching the hearts and minds of people who yearn for the Gospel in Busoga. We can only build a united nation if we first unite in our purpose.”

Pentecostals have responded with grace, seeking collaboration rather than confrontation. They echo Dr. Magongo’s call to invite Anglicans to a shared mission where all voices contribute to the Gospel. By working together, he believes the Christian community can transcend organizational boundaries and share Christ’s message of love, forgiveness, and healing to all, in places of learning and beyond.