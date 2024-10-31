In a heart-wrenching plea, Monica Nabukeera, wife of missing NUP supporter Kibalama John Bosco, expressed her profound disappointment and grief after the court dismissed the case of her husband’s disappearance. The ruling claimed a lack of evidence, stating there was no proof these individuals had gone missing. For Monica, however, the pain is all too real.

“We have traveled far and wide, looking for answers, for justice,” she shared, her voice trembling with sorrow. “With the help of NUP’s legal team, we went to court and presented every piece of identification we had for our missing loved ones. I’ve been to prisons, police stations, and even government offices, showing police references, my husband’s National ID, and his passport. Yet, they claim he never existed.”

Her search began on June 3rd, 2019, the day her husband vanished. With a mother’s heart, she holds onto every shred of hope, saying, “When the Prime Minister herself appeared on TV, acknowledging that they had Mr. Kibalama, I believed. That gave me the strength to demand justice.”

The dismissal, however, shattered that hope. Still, Monica, along with NUP leaders, remains undeterred. “I ask Ms. Nabbanja and the authorities to bring my husband back to us so our children can know their father,” she pleaded, her voice heavy with tears. Party president Bobi Wine, standing with Monica, vowed to take the fight further, pledging to appeal the case, despite expressing doubts about the justice system.

For Monica, it’s not just a battle for justice but a mother’s longing, a wife’s hope, and a family’s plea to be whole again.