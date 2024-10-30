At the invitation of His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) paid a working visit to the Republic of Uganda on 30th October, 2024.

His Excellency Tshisekedi was received at State House, Entebbe, by his host, President Museveni.

The President of DRC was accompanied by his ministers and other senior government officials.

During their bilateral talks, the Heads of State discussed matters of mutual interest, reviewed the current situation and developments in the region, and reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and security.

The two Heads of State also emphasised the importance of strengthening the existing economic and commercial ties between Uganda and the DRC, recognising the pivotal role these relationships play in fostering growth and stability in the two countries and the wider East African region.