In a recent fiery outburst on social media, renowned writer and activist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has taken aim at the National Unity Platform (NUP) and its leadership, calling them out for their lack of action against the government of President Kaguta Museveni. With his trademark wit and sharp words, Rukirabashaija didn’t hold back in expressing his frustrations.

He described some opposition leaders as “useless nincompoops” who simply echo the words of their complacent leaders without any real opinions or progressive ideas on how to tackle the dictator. “When the leaders fold their hands like spectators, so do their followers,” he remarked, highlighting a troubling trend of passivity within the party. He further criticized these leaders for merely shouting slogans about removing the dictator while doing little to mobilize the masses for change.

Rukirabashaija pointed out that these leaders have not called upon millions of Ugandans to protest against the oppressive regime, suggesting they are more interested in their political positions than in genuine change. “They’re worried about the next election and how to legitimize a dictator who plans to hand over power to his son, Kainerugaba,” he said.

In a call to action, Rukirabashaija urged his fellow citizens to stop just talking and start acting. He declared, “The dictator will not be removed by the ballot and kulabisa. That’s nonsense.” Instead, he advocated for taking inspiration from the Arab Spring and the struggles of their ancestors against colonial rule. “No despot will be massaged out of power,” he added, emphasizing the need for serious, decisive action.

Rukirabashaija’s comments serve as a stark reminder that talk without action is like a tree without roots, it cannot stand tall. As the political landscape in Uganda continues to evolve, his words resonate deeply, calling for a united front and real engagement in the fight for change.