Daudi Kabanda, MP for Kasambya County, has kicked up dust in Uganda’s political scene by likening Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to a “standby generator,” ready to step in if the need arises for Uganda’s top seat. In his words, Kabanda hinted that just as a generator kicks in when the main power goes out, Gen. Muhoozi may be positioned to take the reins of leadership should President Museveni decide to hand over the baton.

This statement has brought fresh heat to the ongoing “Muhoozi Project” movement, which has been rallying behind Gen. Muhoozi as a possible successor to his father. Museveni has held the reins since 1986, and many eyes are on the future of Uganda’s leadership as the nation inches closer to the 2026 elections.

Gen. Muhoozi, a senior officer in Uganda’s army, is no stranger to the public eye, often sharing his opinions on social media. His posts sometimes spark reactions far and wide, reflecting his rising political profile. But as the proverb goes, “Not everyone who stands in the sun is seeking warmth.” While some Ugandans see Muhoozi’s rise as a step toward stability, others are wary, claiming it points to a family dynasty.

Critics, like opposition leader Bobi Wine, have long voiced concerns that Uganda’s leadership should be decided by the people, not family ties. They argue that the nation’s future shouldn’t hinge on a single bloodline. Supporters, however, believe that Muhoozi’s succession might ensure Uganda stays on an even keel, avoiding the chaos that change can sometimes bring.

Kabanda’s statement has fueled speculation, but Gen. Muhoozi himself has yet to make any formal moves toward a presidential bid. As the country watches closely, only time will tell whether this “standby generator” will be switched on or if another contender will emerge to lead Uganda into the future.