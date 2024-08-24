Preparations are in high gear for the coronation of Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) of the Lango Cultural Institution, also known as Tekwaro Lango slated for November 2nd, 2024.

The highly anticipated event is expected to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Lango tribe to the global community, unlocking vast tourism and investment opportunities.

Under the guidance of the owitong (clan chiefs), the Lango Cultural Institution is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful and memorable ceremony.

The coronation promises to be a vibrant display of Lango tradition, art, and culture, offering a unique experience for local and international guests and a chance to connect with the tribe’s history and customs.

The event is expected to put the Lango tribe on the global map, attracting tourists, investors, and cultural enthusiasts alike.

As the Lango tribe with more than 2.5 million people opens its doors to the world, it is expected to foster greater understanding, cooperation, and exchange between the Lango people and the international community.

Many are optimistic that the planned coronation of Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, an acclaimed civil engineer, marks a significant milestone in the history of the Lango tribe.

As the son of former Minister William Okune (1940-2009), who worked under President Yoweri Museveni, Eng Dr Okune is well-positioned to leverage his family’s connections to drive anti-poverty initiatives in the sub-region.

With a wide network of friends and partners, the well travelled Paramount Chief-elect is set to play a vital role in promoting the tribe’s interests, preserving its cultural heritage, and driving development and progress.

Analysts says the Lango sub-region, ravaged by 20 years of Joseph Kony’s insurgency, is in dire need of development and support and that Eng Dr Okune’s coronation presents an opportunity for the tribe to continue tapping into government resources and programs aimed at alleviating poverty and promoting economic growth.

With his background in engineering and experience in development projects, Eng Dr Okune is equipped to identify and address the pressing needs of the Lango people.

“…his ability to engage with the NRM government, coupled with his understanding of the tribe’s challenges, makes him an ideal leader to drive positive change in the region…”, George Ojwang-Opota who heads the Odyek Onywal Iceng clan said.

The Lango Cultural Institution is confident that the coronation will be a resounding success, thanks to the collective efforts of the owitong, community members, and well-wishers. As the countdown begins, the tribe is eager to share its story, traditions, and hospitality with the world.

In a move set to further enrich their cultural heritage, the Lango Cultural Institution has unveiled a stunning new set of regalia, featuring diverse designs and colors tailored for various ceremonies.

The unveiling took place during the council meeting held at the Lango Cultural Centre in Lira City on Friday, sending waves of excitement throughout the community.

The vibrant regalia, showcasing the tribe’s rich cultural identity, is expected to be worn during significant events, including the highly anticipated coronation of Paramount Chief-elect Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune on November 2nd, 2024.

According to the chairperson of the Regalia Sub Committee for the Coronation Adwong Peter Okello-Oyo who doubles as the clan leader of Bako Pelkori Apwor, each of the four sets of gowns has a specific significance in Lango.

The new regalia, carefully crafted to reflect the tribe’s history and traditions, is a testament to the Lango people’s commitment to preserving their cultural heritage.

“…the diverse designs and colors signify the unity and diversity of the tribe, promoting a sense of belonging and pride among community members…”,Peter Okello Oyo said.

Locals have expressed their enthusiasm for the new regalia, praising the Lango Cultural Institution for its efforts in promoting and preserving their cultural identity.

“…the regalia has been hailed as a symbol of hope, unity, and progress, inspiring a new generation of Lango people to embrace their heritage…”,remarked Willy Omodo-Omodo the Council Speaker also known as Won Tok.

The unveiling of the new regalia has set the stage for a visual feast during future ceremonies, including the coronation. The Lango tribe is eager to showcase its vibrant culture to the world, and the regalia is sure to be a highlight of these events.

As the Lango Cultural Institution continues to push the boundaries of cultural preservation and promotion, the new regalia stands as a shining example of their dedication to their heritage.

The four sets of uniforms each with different purposes will officially be used starting on the coronation day. The uniforms were on Friday presented before the council of clan leaders (owitong).

The attires are a black gown for burials, grey for council meetings, cream for cabinet members and blue for the judicial arm of the council.

He said the blue color signifies peace, grey signifies the color of the Lango totem of Amuka animal (Rhinoceros) and cream is to light for the future.

In the past, Peter Okello Oyo said Lango clan leaders used to wear shorts and vests with open shoes made from vehicle tyres (locally known as waro otoka,olal or nga- onyono) for traditional ceremonies.

Recently, the same council approved the same outfits for use on the day of performing cultural rituals 1st November 2024 on Eng. Odongo Okune at the foot of Otuke Rock, an inselberg locally known as Tegot Otuke where Lango first settled after coming from Abyssinia( Ethiopia) in the 15th Century.

The Won Nyaci- Elect Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune commended the clan leaders for their steadfast thinking and ideas which are geared towards having a new start for the restoration of Lango’s lost traditions.

Eng Odongo confessed that on several occasions, he felt ashamed while wearing the tunic (‘kanzu’) because it is presumed to be other tribes’ cultural attires.

“…we are laying a new firm foundation for Lango cultural revival which will stand the test of time…”, Odongo said.

Join the Lango tribe on this momentous occasion as they celebrate their heritage and usher in a new era of cultural exchange and cooperation. The coronation of Paramount Chief-elect Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune is an event not to be missed.