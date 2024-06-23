A POPULAR old saying that goes thus: “One Good Turn Deserves Another” is a proverbial expression which simply means when someone does you a good or nice thing; it’s only courteous and natural that you also reciprocate.

So when the close to 2,000 girls of the prestigious Iganga Senior Secondary School stay safe without hearing of the usually painful reports of pregnancy for six months, then organizing a thanksgiving service to celebrate the breaking news is inevitable.

It’s the reason that the Board of Governors (BoG) under the wise leadership of Hon Dr Victoria Ssekitoleko held a very exciting celebration at the CMS based Church of Uganda founded school on Sunday 23rd June,2024.

According to the headteacher, Madam Nakaziba Monic Kalira, the issue of pregnancy has been a thorn in the flesh of the school administration that they always had to painfully expel victims.

“…much as we desire to have them around even in that unforeseen state, our hands are tied because this(Iganga SS)is a boarding school without adequate facilities of handling an expectant teenager…”,Mrs. Nakaziba Monic Kalira recounted their past experiences.

But now, for the first time since the year began, not a single case of pregnancy or “attempted pregnancy” has been reported, something they cannot take for granted but to assemble and hold a thanksgiving service in recognition of the divine hands.

During the rather rare event, dubbed “No Pregnancy Day” held at the school play ground, different speakers including representatives from Uganda Women Doctors, Old Girls and other stakeholders gave testimonies on how they navigated life without premarital sex.

The UNICEF Country Representative Dr Mohamed El Munir A.Safieldin, who was the guest of honor, was happy in the spirit of unity and resilience exhibited by the girls and staff.

Dr Mohamed El Munir A.Safieldin popularly known as Munir Safelidin, a celebrated policy analyst expert, economist and strategist with more than 30 years of experience at the UN and NGOs, described teenage pregnancy as the worst thing in the society.

He painted a glaring picture saying the number of girls dropping out of school due to teenage pregnancies, while others are languishing in homes without help must be jointly and systematically addressed if the country must have an empowered society.

More worryingly, the UNICEF chief also said the number of teenagers getting infected with HIV/AIDs is something that must be critically looked into because it undermines the gains made over years.

“…Uganda had done so well in the fight against HIV/AIDS for many years, but now the trend is changing with more new infections, especially among the teenagers which worries us…” he pointed out.

He said Uganda has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in Sub Saharan Africa with 24% of girls between the age range of 15 to 19 and he fears this could worsen unless awareness campaigns are intensified.

The UN expert listed other challenges facing Uganda like high mortality rate, high neonatal mortality, high fertility rate of 3.3%, hence the ever swelling population amidst the corresponding resources.

“…during the stressful COVID-19 lockdown, on average 1,050 teenage girls were getting pregnant everyday and the effects are still ongoing with an explosive population…” he noted.

The School BoD chair Hon Dr Victoria Ssekitoleko whose board authorized the school to organize the day, described the No Pregnancy Report as Breaking News of the Year in the history of the school.

“…whenever it was a pregnancy was detected and confirmed, the whole school would be in a kind of state of mourning because we felt we were losing a very important member of the community…”,she said.

The grey-haired veteran politician whose passion for agriculture is part of her DNA, made a passionate plea to the very attentive and excited girls whose ages lie between 14 and 19 or 20 (due to interruptions by COVID-19 pandemic) to maintain the new epoch.

To put her point blankly and in perspective, Dr Victoria Ssekitoleko who served as the Minister of Agriculture from 1986 to 1995 said, “Sex Is the Sweetest Thing When You Enjoy With Your Officially Married Husband, Something Outside Marriage Is Garbage”, sending the little girls and the audience into a bout of laughter. Humourous, at least the point sank.

Earlier, the Church of Uganda (Central Busoga Diocese)-sponsored Chaplain Rev Canon Rachel Mukyala Kawuzi delivered a moving sermon, laden with Biblical and personal testimonies that touched the hearts of the congregation.

Preaching under the theme “Pressing On”, Rev Canon Rachel Mukyala Kawuzi picked on a text from the Book of Solomon’s Song 2:7 warned the girls who call themselves “Nakaziba’s Daughters”(Nakaziba being their head teacher) against erotic love.

Pegging on Solomon’s counsel cited above, “…Oh, let me warn you, sisters in Jerusalem, by the gazelles, yes, by all the wild deer: Don’t excite love, don’t stir it up, until the time is ripe-and you’re ready…” (Songs 2:7ff).

“…you become guilty and powerless the moment you begin indulging in premarital and teenage sex, as your body begins to demand for more sex and you forget about education and your future…”the Uganda Christian University cleric said.

The girls donned in different colors participated in a one hour soul searching and warming praise and worship session led by fellow students thanking God and committing themselves to a holy and decent lifestyle.

The young women doctors who graced the function included Dr Nuwamanya Lillian, Dr Naiga Rahidah, Dr Nakimuli Swabra and Dr Nabwana Wafana Brenda all from Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and Nassazi Kauthar Wangi and Mirembe Vanessa attached to the Adolescent Clinic of Mulago National Referral Hospital.