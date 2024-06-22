Hon. Sanon Bwiire, Member of Parliament for Bulamogi, has strongly defended the service awards for Commissioners, saying they should not be considered “smuggled and stolen money.” Speaking on NBS Radio’s popular Endabirwamu show, moderated by Sir Grace Mwesigwa, Bwire emphasized that the awards were legitimately passed in the budget and are a part of parliamentary procedure.

Bwiire criticized the unfair rebuke of colleagues Mpuuga, Silwanyi, and other backbench commissioners, refusing to sign a censure motion against them. He argued that it would be hypocritical to do so, given the MPs had legitimately provided the service awards in the budget for 2023/24.

By speaking out, Bwiire aims to educate the public on the inner workings of parliament and put an end to misconceptions surrounding the service awards. He joined the show from India via NBS Radio’s modern technology, sparking a lively discussion on the topic.