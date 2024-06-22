The 2024/2025 Uganda national budget, unveiled, charts a path toward significant fiscal and economic reforms aimed at strengthening the nation’s economic foundation. The total resource envelope stands at Shillings 72.136 trillion, with a robust emphasis on domestic revenue mobilization, strategic borrowing, and prudent expenditure. Key among the reforms are several tax amendments designed to increase revenue while fostering economic growth. This article explores these tax changes and their broader implications for Uganda’s economy, businesses, and citizens.

Revenue and Expenditure Breakdown

Revenue Sources:

: Shs 7.779 trillion (for settling government obligations to the Bank of Uganda)

Expenditure Allocation:

Tax Amendments and Their Economic Implications

Excise Duty:

: New excise duties to align with cement taxation.

: Increase from 80% or Shs 8,000 per liter to 100% or Shs 10,000 per liter.

: Increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Shs 100 per liter.

: Introduction of excise duty at Shs 1,000 per kilogram.

Value Added Tax (VAT):

: Taxable provision of goods/services by employers to employees.

: Exemption for electric motorcycles, vehicles manufactured in Uganda, and related charging infrastructure.

Income Tax:

: 10% on commissions paid to banking agents and fintech agents.

: Extension of penalties and interest waiver on arrears outstanding by June 2023.

: Tax holidays for developers and operators of medical facilities.

: Tax holidays for manufacturers and fabricators of electric vehicles and charging equipment.

: Exemption of capital gains tax on sales regulated by the Capital Markets Authority.

Tax Administration:

: Enhanced use of Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS) and Digital Tax Stamps (DTS).

Preparing for the Fiscal Year 2024/2025: Strategies for Ugandans and Businesses

For Individuals:

: Staying compliant with the new tax regulations, especially for self-employed individuals and small business owners, will be crucial to avoid penalties and benefit from possible tax waivers.

: The VAT exemption on electric vehicles and related infrastructure presents a good opportunity for individuals to invest in sustainable transport solutions, potentially reducing long-term costs.

: With increased excise duties on essentials like fuel, individuals should anticipate higher costs of goods and services and plan their budgets accordingly.

For Businesses:

Cost Adjustments : Businesses should prepare for higher operational costs due to increased fuel excise duties and new taxes on building materials. Strategic cost management and operational efficiency will be key.

Green Initiatives : Companies in the transport sector can benefit from the VAT exemption on electric vehicles, which can lower operational costs and align with global sustainability trends.

Investment Opportunities : The tax incentives for private equity and venture capital funds provide a favorable environment for investment. Businesses should explore partnerships with these funds to attract capital and drive growth.