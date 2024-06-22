Organized by Livelihood Development Initiatives International (LDII) – Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian government, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union 6th Region, Global Affairs Canada, the World Health Organization (WHO), Continental Investments Llc-Vietnam, and the United Nations, this conference aims to address the challenges and advancements in global health post-pandemic.

The conference will be a platform to honour those who have made significant contributions to pandemic containment and management, with a special focus on Africa and the broader international community. Notably, the Head of State of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will be receiving a prestigious Global Award for his exceptional leadership and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gen. Museveni’s recognition stems from his pivotal role in guiding Uganda through the pandemic with visionary decisions and high-level strategic planning. His leadership not only helped mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in Uganda but also set a benchmark for other African nations. Under his direction, Uganda was able to implement effective containment measures, which were critical in reducing the spread of the virus and managing public health responses.

Highlights of Gen. Museveni’s achievements that will be recognized include Distinguished Leadership and Dedication in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Significant role in leading Ugandans with high-level vision and decisive action during the crisis. Recognition of Uganda as a role model for pandemic containment in Africa. Successful management of the pandemic resulted in fewer casualties compared to global averages. And the establishment of the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE) to bolster Uganda’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats.

This conference is not only a celebration of past achievements but also an opportunity to forge stronger international partnerships and strategies for future public health crises. As the world continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, events like this play a crucial role in sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and recognizing the efforts of leaders who have made a difference.

The global community eagerly anticipates this gathering, which promises to set the stage for enhanced cooperation and a renewed commitment to public health and safety worldwide.

The event will also honour other Ugandans who played central roles during the pandemic, with nominees from academia, innovation, frontline healthcare, the private sector, and the government. Among the distinguished honorees are:

HE Dr. Speciosa Naigaga Wandira Kazibwe, Former Vice President of Uganda, for her significant contributions to public health during the pandemic. Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero Masanza, Minister for Science Technology and Innovation, for her roles as a senior presidential advisor on epidemics, consultant epidemiologist, member of the National COVID-19 Taskforce, and leader in public education and epidemic control.

Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health, for her committed engagement and support to health journalists, which enabled accurate pandemic reporting. Dr. Diana Kanzira Atwine, Permanent Secretary, for her pivotal role in health communication and management. Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu and the Uganda Virus Research Institute, for groundbreaking research in COVID-19 treatments and vaccine development. Hon. Mary Busingye Karoro Okurut, former Cabinet Minister, for her leadership in resource mobilization for the COVID-19 response.

Hon. Esther Mbula Kibuza Mbayowa, Minister Emeritus for Presidency, for her role in leading regional and district task forces.

Dr. Emmanuel Katongole, Co-founder and Chairman of Quality Chemicals Limited, for mobilizing private sector support for the government’s resource mobilization drive. Prof. Dr. Patrick Ogwang, developer of Covidex, a herbal treatment for COVID-19 approved by the National Drug Authority. Lt. Col. Dr Henry Kyobe, Senior Consultant Epidemiologist, and Francis Okello, of the National Enterprise Corporation, for their roles in producing oxygen and managing food-relief supplies.

While addressing the media on Friday at Media Center, Ambassador Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi who also doubles as a Senior Presidential Advisor/Diaspora Affairs revealed the conference aims to bring together governments, development partners, the private sector, scientists, researchers, academics, and policymakers to reflect, review, discuss, debate, and apply best-evidence practices for a unified global response to pandemics and global environmental crises.

“Office of the President has been instrumental in organizing and coordinating local events leading up to the conference. This included the formation of a Local Organizing Committee, mobilization of volunteers, delegates, awardees, exhibitors, and the overall co-hosting of the conference. The event is expected to draw about 5,000 guests and result in the Toronto Declaration, a position on public health preparedness to address global pandemics,” he said.

He added; “The conference also aims to sign bilateral collaborations, identify export opportunities, secure healthcare partnerships and medical supplies, explore tourism opportunities, facilitate education exchange programs, and enhance Uganda’s national brand image.”

Meanwhile, countries with confirmed delegations include Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Liberia, Sierra Leone, IGAD member states, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, and South Africa.