A gruesome triple murder has shaken the Rubanda district, leaving three people dead and a community in shock. The territorial police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The victims have been identified as Agaba Silver, 65, a resident of Butabonana cell, Mengo ward, Nshanjare Town council; Ainembabazi Bright, 27, also a resident of Butabonana cell, Mengo ward, Nshanjare Town council; and Rwamahe Edward, alias Militant, 32, a resident of Mashaho cell, Mengo ward, Nshanjare Town council.

According to ASP Elly Maate, Police spokesperson for Kigezi Region, Agaba Silver went missing on June 16, 2024, at around 10:00 pm, after leaving his home to visit Mengo trading center. His wife, Tindibakira Lydia, reported him missing after he failed to return home. A search party comprising his son, Atuheire Marvin, and others found Agaba Silver’s body lying in a pool of blood near Mengo Trading center, with multiple head injuries. A red jumper suspected to belong to Ainembabazi Bright was found at the scene.

Before the police could respond, an angry mob had already lynched the two suspects, Ainembabazi Bright and Rwamahe Edward, alias Militant. The police have condemned the act of mob justice, urging the community to rely on the law enforcement agencies to handle such matters.

The case is currently under investigation, and the police have promised to arrest and charge anyone found to have participated in the lynching. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and the police are working to unravel the motives behind the triple murder.