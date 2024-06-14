THE proverb or idiom the light at the end of the tunnel, a metaphor used to refer to signs that a long period of adversity is coming to an end, coined at the fall of 1800 is now becoming a catchphrase in Lango following the gazetment of the Paramount Chief- elect.

The people of Lango on Friday 14th June,2024 woke up to breaking news announcing the gazetment of eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune who was unanimously elected on 1st March, 2024 as the new paramount Chief better known as Won Nyaci me Lango.

He is replacing Mzee Yosam Odur-Ebii who announced late 2023, his abdication and retirement on 1st November, 2024 paving way for a fresh administration to steer the affairs of Lango using the now highly coveted cultural office.

The gazette issued by the line Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development is contained in general Notice no 1208 of 2024, backed by Section of the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2011.

“…following the unanimous election of the new Won Nyaci of Lango Cultural Institution on 1st March,2024,I hereby authorize the publication in the Uganda gazette, notifying the general public that Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune is hereby gazette…”,reads in part the notice.

The notice in the Uganda Gazette Vol CXVII No 8 of 14th June,2024 was signed by the Minister of Labour,Gender and Social Development(LGSD),Betty Amongi who says the gazette takes effect on 2nd November,2024.

This means hitherto, the elderly Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii, said to in his 90s will continue to reign and enjoy all the privileges including the recently revised monthly facilitation of 60M/= of Won Nyaci.

The development which has been warmly received by the people of Lango is expected to shape the direction as far as the Lango Agenda is concerned considering the many socio-economic and cultural challenges facing the sub region.

Top on the agenda, most people who talked to this reporter have urged the new leadership to engage and involve key stakeholders to embrace peace and unity as opposed to pursuing personal vendetta.

Most commentators on social media platforms especially WhatsApp groups have welcome the news as a positive gesture that will calm the minds of residents who have been unsettled following years of bickering.

The sentiment is being hyped by the Government Chief Whip Hon Denis Hamson Obua as chairman National Organizing Committee, on Maxwell Ebong Patrick Akora the Maruzi County MP who is vice together with all other MPs from the sub region.

The Council of Elders(Owitong)led by Speaker Willy Omodo Omodo together with religious leaders from the Christian and Muslim faiths are all praying for a united Lango which speaks with one voice.

According to a roadmap released two months ago, several activities are already running under different sub committees culminating in the landmark coronation ceremony slated for 2nd November, 2024 at Lira City Mayor’s Gardens.

What You Need To Know:

Lango currently has about 170 clans, each headed by a clan chief called ‘awitong’ (singular), or ‘owitong’ (plural).

The position of Won Nyaci is elective not hereditary because Lango is a chiefdom.

The sub region has the following administrative units: Lira District, Lira City, Alebtong, Apac, Amolatar, Dokolo, Oyam, Kole, Otuke and Kwania.

The sub region faces a number of challenges like education where a handful of students got government-sponsored university admissions, poor performance in primary and secondary schools and low prices of produce, among others.

The sub region is also concerned that the planned construction of Akii Bua Stadium has remained a lip service. The construction of the Lango Palace has also failed to take off.

According to Hon Denis Hamson Obua, all the above and other development challenges can be adequately channeled to the Central Government headed by President Yoweri Museveni once the people are organized and united by the office of the Won Nyaci legally elected and recognized by the state.