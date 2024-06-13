A section of NRM youth leaders from the central region have been flagged off to intensify mobilisation of the rural population into wealth creation activities.

The youth were commissioned yesterday by the Secretary-General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong at NRM headquarters at Kyadondo Road, Kampala.

Mr. Todwong said that the main challenge of the NRM today is limited employment opportunities among the youth and poverty due to subsistence production hence urging the youth leaders to take up the responsibility of sensitizing the population into joining wealth creation ventures like commercial agriculture and value addition.

He discouraged the youth living in Kampala and surrounding area from endless search for the limited jobs but instead used the ever growing population into the market to sell their ideas. “That should be the gospel to your fellow young people and the entire population to attain socio-economic transformation,” Todwong said.

Todwong however expressed concern over the growing hate speeches from the opposition elements with intent of inciting the population to sabotage the government, saying “it is unacceptable.”

“That kind of politics is chaotic, distorts peace and may lead to instability within the communities that we live in,” Todwong warned.

The NRM Youth League chairman, Mr. Gaddafi Nassur revealed that the NRM will always endeavor to recruit ideologically-correct members for deployment to reduce the tendency of corruption.

“We cannot afford to keep losing money to government workers who do not care about the image of the NRM. That has to stop. We have a good cadre and are very willing to serve with diligence and loyalty,” Nassur said.

Maj. (Rtd) Okwir Rabwoni, the NRM director of youth and institutions called on the youth leaders to join the efforts of the government in improving the livelihood of the ordinary people.

“From inception, the NRM has been a party of the common people on ground and that is why it gained massive popular support. I urge you young people to continue with the revolution of prosperity for all,” Rwabwoni said.

He condemned some people who always preach the politics of identity and sectarianism instead of advancing the idea of patriotism and Pan Africanism, which are part of the NRM core principles.

NRM welcomes defectors from NUP

Mr. Todwong has welcomed over Twenty active youth leaders of the National unity platform into the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) today at the party secretariat. They were led by Roy Rugumayo.

He said the young people have made the best choice because the NRM is the only reliable and accommodative political party with a clear vision of transforming the communities.

“Unlike in the opposition where members are in constant fights without a clear agenda, the NRM under President Museveni welcomes everyone willing to offer leadership in the fight against the problems of the population,” Todwong said.

He pledged to mentor and advise the young members into becoming strong cadres of the revolution.

Todwong also tasked the converts to help in the fight against poverty of the rural population, saying it is a mandate of every person who means the country well.

“The population has a lot of confidence in you young people because you are more educated than them. Please provide them with the relevant knowledge for the rural people to abandon sustenance production for commercial production,” NRM head of secretariat said.

The converts reiterated their readiness to execute any assignments given to them by the party leadership.

“We are ready to learn. we are ready to work,” Rugumayo said.