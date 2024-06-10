While each of us pursues our own individual dreams, one man among the many thinks about lighting up, developing Kalungu’s multi sectoral departments.

From thirst for service, Lenore and to making Kalungu West a thriving model constituency, Ismael Ssemakula’s quest to make Kalungu better has seen many churches, schools, community support groups and farmers uplifted.

On Friday, this week, the cum businessman, lawyer and real estate developer moved with a truck full of equipment for thousands of people to benefit.

Amongst them included up to 200 iron sheets for the completion of Kabaale Church, 120 iron sheets for the completion of Nalunya Church, 120 spraying equipment to help farmers in Kabale parish look after their gardens, well enough for better yields, leaving a lasting solution for the parishioners agricultural needs.

Kabaale parish has three major villages that benefited from Ismael Ssemakula’s deliberations. These include Kabaale Muguluka, Namasavu Kisaana, among others.

Ismael Ssemakula also supported Kabungo Church of Uganda Secondary School with 10 computers for advanced education, so was at Green Hill Secondary School (10 computers).

“I do this while reflecting on a society I envision in my home area, well rejuvenated to learn, pray and develop. For my home is my courage to work harder and better to uplift it’s well being,” Ismael Ssemakula said while delivering the valuables.

At Kabaale Church of Uganda, the Lawyer’s generosity saw Ismael Ssemakula donate Ugx 2 million for the plastering of the Church leader, the Reverend’s house to enable him better and comfortably lead the people spiritually.

The young leader also donated up to Ugx 3 million to Twezimbe Development Association, Kabale Sacco, Ugx 2 million to Kabungo Secondary School teachers Sacco while he also contributed Ugx 1 million for the Kabungo Old boys and girls association Sacco to improve their capacity to utilize available resource to develop.

For a leader’s quest is that of supporting society overcome it’s pressing needs, a reason for Ismael Ssemakula’s continued support to Kalungu West constituency in Kalungu District.

The District leadership proudly associates with the leader’s ability to support in the governance of an area in dire need with less remittance from the Central Government.

“His work not only supplements, but also uplifts the capacity of the District Local Government in the delivering of services to our people. We are thankful for his generous support towards solving our society challenges,” says Kiragga John, the Mayor, Kalungu Town Council.

With the delivery of such computers at schools, the parents at Green Hill Secondary School believe will move a long way in helping students better learn adapt with the growing changes in technology world over.

Ever since the creation of Kalungu West constituency, according to the local people, there has never been a leader who has ever done a quarter of what Ismael Ssemakula has so far accomplished.

It is not the first time Ismael Ssemakula donates to Kalungu, the Lawyer has purchased playgrounds, constructed classroom blocks and church houses and mosques for which the people pride in while attaining desired services.