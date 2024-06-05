The National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Vice Chairperson in-charge of Central Region, Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi has implored the recently appointed Assistant Resident District Commissioners (ARDCs) and Assistant City Commissioners (ARCCs) to mobilise the masses to embrace the NRM wealth creation message in order to stabilise their household incomes.

“Be a change agent in the areas you lead. Wealth creation should begin with you. Wealth creation is defined into ways; economic development and economic growth. Economic development refers to the infrastructural development of areas such as the roads and hospitals and it is mainly done by the government. Whereas economic growth refers to household income/ purchasing power of the communities. Economic development builds a base for economic growth,” he said.

The former Minister of State for Tourism made the remarks today while addressing the Assistant RDCs and RCCs who are undergoing a two-week induction training at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

He explained that in order to achieve the desired socio-economic transformation in the country, Ugandans should focus on production, productivity and profitability.

“H.E the President, the Champion of socio-economic transformation in Uganda, in his regional tour in May 2019 he came out with a booklet he called “Four Sectors and the Seven Ways for Wealth and Job Creation,” Hon. Kiwanda said.

“H.E the President in his booklet “From Obwiiriza (grass thatched) to Amatafaari (bricks) explains very well the journey of socio-economic transformation and household incomes especially among the Ankole region and the cattle corridor in general. Before you think about anything, ask the people what they do to earn a living, if you don’t do that people will turn against us. Many people have listened to H.E the President’s wealth creation message and I’m one of them,” he added.

Hon. Kiwanda further invited the Assistant RDCs to attend the socio-economic transformation crusades (kisoboka campaign) due in the central region beginning in July to September 2024.

“His Excellency has accepted to grace these crusades in every sub-region,” he said.

Prof. Abdunass Waweyo Mudenya, Consultant in Public Administration and Management presented a paper on political ideology and philosophy.

He informed the commissioners that political ideologies are systems of beliefs about politics.

He said the role of political ideologies is to establish a set of ideas that can be used to provide a foundation of political organisation.

“In political science, political science is a certain set of ethical ideas, principles and doctrines, symbols of a social movement, institution, large group that explains how society should work and offers some political and cultural blueprint for a certain social order,” Prof. Mudenya said.

He said ideology allows a nation to have a clear sense of shared purpose and identity.

“Ideology is intended to fill the void and bring a sense of cohesion to a nation as the case is to Uganda. Political ideologies are important in forming coherent societies,” Prof. Mudenya added.

He also noted that leaders of the NRM party still have an uphill task to pass on the ideology for the sustainability of the party’s political ideology and philosophies.

“President Museveni has given guidance on how NRM leadership can use the masses to advance the people’s cause, alleviate poverty, and reform the economy, advance patriotism, national unity and identity,” Prof. Mudenya stressed.

Prof. Mudenya further urged that the Assistant RDCs and RCCs must get familiar with how ideologies work for effective service delivery.

“You must be willing to learn the different ideologies and appreciate them and you should also stick to the guidance given by the Deputy RDC and RCCs,” he emphasised.