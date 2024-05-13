President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo to write to the relevant authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) demanding the source of their information against the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among.

In a letter dated 11th May, 2024, President Museveni confirmed that he received a letter on 9th May, 2024 from the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria informing him that Rt. Hon. Among never revealed that she had a house in the United Kingdom.

“Rt. Hon. Anita Among has told me that she does not own a house or houses in the UK,” President Museveni said.

“Therefore, working with the Attorney General, write an appropriate letter to the relevant authorities in the UK to demand the source of their information. They cannot accuse any of our people and we just let it pass,” he added.

In a brief telephone interview, the Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Mr. Faruk Kirunda confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

“The letter is authentic,” Mr. Kirunda informed this news website today.

It should be recalled that recently, President Museveni tasked the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to investigate allegations that the Speaker owned property in the UK.

The President said in a letter to Minister Gen Odongo dated May 2, 2024 that he met with UK’s envoy to Uganda, Kate Airey before the British slapped sanctions on the Speaker and two former Ministers – Agnes Nandutu and Gorreti Kitutu for their involvement in the theft of relief items for Karamoja region.

She (Kate) also told me about sanctioning the Rt. Hon. Anita Among. I said: “Why?” She said that Anita Among has got a house or houses in UK and has got bank accounts from which she pays school fees for her children who are studying there? I told her that the issue of houses would be very interesting if, especially, Anita Among did not declare them in her Leadership Code documents. If she had declared them, then the next issue would be how she got the money to build them. If these two are answered correctly and showing no mistake, the remaining issue would be political, ideological judgment.”

The UK government recently announced sanctions against Speaker Among, freezing her assets in the UK and imposing a travel ban. The UK government cited concerns over corruption and illicit wealth and said the sanctions were aimed at combating corruption globally.

Speaker Among last week trashed allegations that she owns property in the United Kingdom , further reiterating that she does not care about sanctions impeding her from traveling to the European country.

“I am told that I have many assets in the UK and lots of accounts in the UK. Unfortunately, I have only been in the UK once. I don’t even have a pussycat in the UK,” Among informed MPs.

She insisted that the sanctions are premised on her passing of the Anti-gay law in 2023. “These sanctions are politically motivated…The Bill that you [MPs] passed in this House… We are carrying a cross. I’m carrying a cross for 48 million Ugandans,” she added.