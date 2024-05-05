Female combatants of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have been commended for demonstrating their capabilities while on deployment in international missions.

“I am pleased with your work in the mission area. You have walked the talk and taken up command roles, combat roles like the female pilot of our combat helicopters, supportive roles which have contributed positively to the achievements in the mission area; keep it up,” said Col Betty Musuya.

Colonel Betty Musuya, the Director of Women Affairs in the UPDF, was in Somalia on a working visit, where she visited various Forward Operating Bases in Sector One to assess the combat readiness, as well as the experiences and challenges faced by female peacekeepers in a multi-national and foreign mission like ATMIS.

Colonel Musuya encouraged them to prioritise building trust and open communication in their families while also making time for work and family. She cautioned them against living luxurious or reckless lifestyles and instead recommended saving money for the betterment and development of their families.

The Directorate of Women’s Affairs is responsible for championing the rights of female combatants in the UPDF.

During her visit, she was accompanied by officers and staff from the Directorate of Women Affairs.