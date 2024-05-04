Pokwero sub-county in Pakwach District has registered significant success stories of Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

This follows a heartedly embrace of the program by the locals of the area.

The revelation was made on Thursday at Pokwero sub-county during a meeting between the Special Presidential Assistant on Political Affairs, Mr. Owiny Alfred Thopacu and the PDM beneficiaries in the area.

Mr. Owiny is also in charge of PDM program monitoring in Northern Uganda.

Pokwero sub-county has six parishes that include Pokwero East, Janam- Orwenyo, Owiny, Oceke, Pokwero and Lobodegi. Over 600 beneficiaries from the six parishes attended the meeting.

Mr. Owiny asked beneficiaries to jealously guard the PDM program, an initiative that was started by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to help Ugandans join the money economy.

“The President wants each household in the rural areas to chase away poverty through PDM,” he advised.

Mr. Owiny reiterated his call to the beneficiaries to be extremely careful on enterprise selection, saying they should choose ventures that have high returns.

He offered to give farmers free cassava cuttings from his 5-acre cassava garden for planting once the rain stabilises.

“You must own PDM SACCOs, your village bank, that the government will be adding on more money each financial year and after 5 years every parish bank will have shs.500 million,” he said.

The LCV Chairman of Pakwach District, Mr. Robert Omito encouraged the beneficiaries of PDM funds to always attend such meetings once invited so that they get solutions to their challenges as far as the program is concerned and also get to hear some of the inspirational success stories.

The Pakwach Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC), Mr. Twaibu Achile warned distractors to immediately stop spreading negative sentiments about the President’s development programs such as the PDM.

“When we were mobilising the beneficiaries to attend this meeting some negative elements were also demobilising you, that we are going to arrest you, when you have not even multiplied in your enterprises. Now arrest you for what?” he wondered.

The Ag. sub-county Chief-Pokwero, Ms. Hawa Sebbi gave a detailed account on the progress of the PDM program in her area.

She also recommended that the government should release PDM funds to beneficiaries in time so that farming operations are not affected.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms. Florence Oikane from Lobodegi parish said the funds she received, she used it to start a piggery farm and it has now registered success.

Mr. Coorom Patrick from Pokwero parish said he has since invested the PDM funds in his 1.25 acres of cassava whereas Mr. Jayik Felix used the money to invest in fishing.

The meeting was also attended by senior government and security officials.