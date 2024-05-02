A Ugandan self-styled seer has predicted a gloomy future for the United States as a country.

Self-styled Prophet Matayo, a youthful media sensation, told his regular host, Solomon Kaweesa that he has accurately predicted future events that have come to pass, including el nino rains in eastern parts of kenya among other things. Now Matayo in his latest youtube post said, ex-president Donald Trump shall not appear on the ballot.

Matayo said Trump won’t win because his life would come to an end

He said that Trump will be selling off his property, before he dies, however, he warned many things are yet to happen including other billionaires selling off their assets.