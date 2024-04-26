Leaders in Greater Ankore have commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his vision of skilling the youths in the region in order to curb unemployment.

“I take this opportunity to thank President Museveni for his foresighted dream of skilling the youths to become job creators rather than job seekers. I also thank the First Lady Janet Museveni for supporting this as the Minister for Education and Sports because it is what was lacking in the education system,” said Hon. Molly Asiimwe, the Woman Member of Parliament for Rwampara District.

The legislator made the remarks on Friday 26th April, 2024 at the graduation ceremony of 507 students who acquired vocational skills at Greater Ankore Zonal Industrial Hub located in Muko village, Rushozi Sub-County in Mbarara District.

Students from the second and third intakes completed their vocational training and were awarded certificates in Leather processing (shoe making), tailoring and designing, Bakery & Confectionery, welding and metal fabrications, hairdressing & makeup, carpentry & Joinery and building & construction Practice.

Hon. Asiimwe who represented the Minister for Local Government, Hon. Raphael Magyezi appreciated the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye for being a good manager and fulfilling the dream of the President.

“This program managed by the State House under the leadership of Jane Barekye is one of the most successful and impactful initiatives of the President. Managing 19 industrial hubs is not easy but you have done a good job in skilling our children and we know God will continue guiding you,” Hon. Asiimwe said, adding that the program has not only offered vocational skills but also ensured that youths who had lost hope are ideologically sharpened to become good citizens in Character, conduct and competence.

Students drawn from the administrative units of; Mbarara District, Mbarara City, Mitooma, Ntungamo, Rwampara, Rubirizi, Sheema, Rubanda, Buhweju, Bushenyi, Ibanda, Isingiro, Kazo, Kiruhura and municipalities were awarded with a Uganda Vocational Qualifications Level One Certificate by the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) which is equivalent to the Uganda certificate of education level, according to Mr. Johnson Turyamwesimira, Principal Qualifications Officer, DIT.

“The Certificate we are giving you is ISO Certified, meaning it is recognized for employment in East Africa and internationally. Those who cannot find employment immediately, please be innovative and creative and start your own. We believe, if we can skill all Ugandans irrespective of age, we shall solve unemployment,” Mr. Turyamwesimira said.

The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye highlighted that President Museveni decided to start the Industrial hubs to, among others, fight unemployment by creating jobs among the youth, reduce criminality and above all improve household incomes.

“In some countries, you see beautiful buildings but people residing in them are poor with no source of income. That’s why President Museveni came up with this initiative to ensure all Ugandans join the money economy,” Ms. Barekye said.

She also pledged to inform President Museveni about the need to expand and construct more dormitories in hubs with a bigger catchment area in order to increase the number of children admitted per district.

The State House Comptroller further saluted the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) for instilling discipline in the students through mindset change and ideological training.

“We get children from different areas and backgrounds, some are married and others from the streets with their behaviours but while here, we are assisted by the UPDF to orient them to become better and leave as changed people. I thank them for accepting to be trained and skilled,” Ms. Barekye said.

Hon. Jovanice Rwenduru, the Woman MP- Kiruhura district pledged on behalf of her fellow Members of Parliament to continue supporting the President’s skilling program so that more youths benefit.

“I also came here to express my support to this initiative of the president in skilling the youths such that they are not left behind in development. In the NRM house with President Museveni as our father, all Ugandans are equal. As Members of Parliament, we shall continue to support him,” Hon. Rwenduru said.

Mbarara City Mayor, Mr. Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi noted that the program will reduce criminality and unemployment among the youths in the region who have for long been used by the opposition for their selfish gains.

“Let us all thank President Museveni for this wonderful program. Sometimes the opposition has been using them to their advantage, now they cannot because they’re going to be busy applying their skills into the money economy,” Mr. Kakyebezi said, before calling upon the State House to consider having a skilling presidential hub per district to accommodate more numbers.

Ms. Nimusiima Ritah from Shema district who acquired skills in tailoring is among the many that testified how the program has changed her life.

“I did not know anything but I can now make any type of garment you can think of. I thank President Museveni and the NRM government for the skills you have given us. You have really empowered us to stop begging,” Ms. Nimusiima said.

Ms. Naturinda Suzan from Rubirizi district who did hairdressing informed the guests that with the mindset change training by the UPDF, they are now confident in society and are not waiting for jobs to find them.

“When you sleep, even the money sleeps. So, I’m working tirelessly to make my own money. I thank President Museveni.”

The ceremony was also addressed by Eng. Raymond Kamugisha, the Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs who appreciated the different partners with whom they are working with to ensure the success of the skilling hubs.

The Presidential Skilling program is being offered in other 18 State House-controlled regional industrial hubs located in Kyenjojo (Tooro), Ntoroko (Rwenzori), Kasese (Rwenzori), Greater Masaka, Greater Mubende, Mengo (Kampala), Mbale (Bugisu), Napak (Karamoja), Kwen (Sebei), Gulu (Acholi), Lira (Lango), Masindi (Bunyoro), Zombo (West Nile), Greater Kayunga, Soroti (Teso), Kabale (Kigezi), Adjumani (Madi) and Tororo in Bukedi sub region.

The ceremony attracted attendance of Members of parliament, RDCs, LC5 Chairpersons, Mayors, CAOs, State House officials, local leaders, among others.