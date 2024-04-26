In a significant shift in infrastructure strategy, the Ugandan government has announced a renewed focus on the maintenance of existing roads over the construction of new ones.

This decision, articulated by the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, during his statement to Parliament on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, underscores the pressing need to address the maintenance backlog that has accumulated within the country’s road network.

Minister Katumba Wamala emphasized the necessity of prioritizing maintenance to preserve and protect the existing road assets, stating, “This has created a significant maintenance backlog that shall necessitate increased focus on maintenance of the paved road network.”

Furthermore, he highlighted the critical role of increased resource allocation in the National Development Plan (NDP) IV, stating, “Increased allocation of resources in the National Development Plan (NDP) IV is crucial to preserving road assets and expanding the road infrastructure stock.”

The minister attributed the funding constraints to the reduction in resources, which has impeded key interventions planned under NDP III, including upgrades to support tourism, oil and gas activities, and congestion relief in urban areas.

During the NDP III period, plans for road development included earmarking over 3,500 kilometers of new roads for upgrading and the construction of strategic bridges.

Gen. Katumba Wamala pointed out that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic shocks led to a drastic reduction in funding for infrastructure projects, stating, “Allocations for road development dropped significantly, affecting both domestically funded and externally funded projects. The pandemic disrupted construction activities and land acquisition processes further hampering project implementation.”

Despite these challenges, the Works Minister revealed some successes in road development, noting, “By June 2023, 750 kilometers of national roads had been upgraded to a paved standard, albeit falling short of the target of 1,500 kilometers.”

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) finds itself burdened with mounting debts from the last three financial years in the NDP III period, amounting to Shs215 billion, Shs471 billion, and Shs629 billion respectively.

Minister Katumba Wamala highlighted the rising cost of construction, especially after COVID-19, leading to an increase in key road construction and maintenance inputs such as bitumen, steel, timber, and fuel, thus escalating operation costs.

Regarding the Kampala-Jinja Expressway project, the minister indicated the need for over Shs236 billion to compensate affected persons, with plans to acquire the right-of-way by the end of December 2024 for sections 1 and 2, and section 3 by December 2025. Road construction works are expected to commence in December 2025.

In response, Speaker Anita Among assured Parliament’s support for the allocation of funds to the ministry, stating, “We are going to make sure we prioritize your sector. The number of people who have died due to accidents is so many.”

As Uganda navigates the complexities of funding limitations and maintenance backlogs, the government’s proactive stance on road maintenance underscores a commitment to safeguarding the nation’s vital transportation arteries for the benefit of all citizens.