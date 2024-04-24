The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Judith Nabakooba Nalule has appreciated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for bringing opportunities like the skilling hubs closer to those that need them most.

“This is a great opportunity for our children and the country at large. I have seen machines and products which I used to only see in Kampala. I thank H.E the President for establishing this in Greater Mubende. We used to hear about this skilling program only in Kampala but the President in his wisdom decided to bring the smiles closer by establishing zonal regional hubs to accommodate more children in our communities. His vision is to see a skilled nation where everyone is in the money economy,” Hon. Nabakooba said.

Minister Nabakooba made the remarks on Tuesday 23rd April 2024 while presiding over the graduation ceremony of 448 youths who completed their vocational training at Greater Mubende Presidential Zonal skilling hub located in Kibuye-vuga village, Kitenga sub-county in Mubende district.

Students of the 2nd and 3rd cohorts drawn from the administrative units of Greater Mubende and Wamala region comprising of Mityana, Mubende, Kassanda, Kiboga & Kyankwanzi districts were awarded certificates in seven (7) employable vocational disciplines namely; Tailoring and design (78), Hairdressing and make up (95), Building and Construction Practice (55), Carpentry & Joinery (46), Welding and metal fabrications (91), Bakery & Confectionery (55) and 28 students in Leather processing (shoe making).

Hon. Nabakooba implored the trainees to count themselves lucky among the thousands of youths who would have loved to acquire the same training and urged them to extend the skills to other fellow young people.

“There are so many who would have been here but they didn’t get this chance. Thank God because you’re blessed. Remain humble as you look for jobs. Those who can teach others please go ahead so that we have more skilled personnel,” Minister Nabakooba added.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson -Central region, Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi who called upon parents to support their children to further their skills.

“Don’t wait for the Government to do everything for you. President Museveni has taught and equipped our children with skills for free. If your daughter has acquired skills in tailoring, sell one cow and buy her a sewing machine to start work. Go and become the light in your villages,” Hon. Kiwanda said.

A total of 19 regional Industrial hubs have been constructed by the government across the country under the Presidential Initiative aimed at skilling the youth into the money economy.

Students were awarded Uganda Vocational Qualifications Level One Certificate by the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) which is equivalent to the Uganda certificate of education level.

Students here equally shared testimonies of hope and thanked President Museveni for skilling them for free.

Namakula Bridget, who acquired skills in welding informed guests that she is already employed in a workshop and is already impressing her employees with quality work.

“I thank President Museveni and our instructors. I believe I will be a powerful woman in the next five years,” she said.

Kisekka Ronald from Kakindu in Mityana district acquired skills in carpentry and joinery. He informed guests that upon completion, he went around asking for jobs and his first interview was making a cupboard which he did very well and immediately started working.

“I thank President Museveni for skilling us. To my fellow students, let’s not sit on our talents,” Kisekka said.

Maruti Daniel from Kasanda acquired skills in baking and confectionery and his first assignment was to make a graduation cake.

“I’m now employed by Denovo Bread bakery at Nateete in Kampala, earning 200,000 shillings per week. I thank President Museveni for giving us the skills we are enjoying now,” Maruti said.

Musinguzi Jordan from Kalonga Village, Mubende, acquired skills in carpentry and joinery. Musinguzi informed guests that his hopes had been shuttered after completing Senior four with no funds to further his formal education.

“When I came here, I found only practical lessons, offering hands-on skills. I do quality carpentry products in Kampala. I call upon parents to support us where possible so that we don’t sit on our talents,” Jordan added.

The ceremony was also attended by the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, Resident District Commissioners and LC5 Chairpersons from Greater Mubende, religious leaders, Security officers and parents.