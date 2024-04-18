President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has mourned the chairperson of Busoga Outgrowers Association, Hajj Omboko Abubaker following his untimely death.

Represented by Mr. Gulume Richard Balyaino, the Regional Whip of RDCs/RCCs of Busoga, President Museveni extended his heartfelt condolences to the entire family and the NRM fraternity of Busoga, most especially the out growers, for losing a chairperson and good leader.

“The NRM leadership also regrets such a big loss because the Late Hajj Omboko Abubaker has been a good, dependable and reliable mobiliser not only in matters of financial growth of the people but also in politics. Such leaders are always cherished and such legacy should be emulated by the youth and those he has been leading,” he said in his message dated 18th April, 2024.

The President noted that the country has lost Hajj Omboko at a time when they needed his input in matters concerning creation of wealth amongst the people in Busoga region.

He also appreciated the role the late leader has been playing in encouraging team work, dialogue and discouraging demonstrations amongst farmers, saying that the NRM will remain indebted for his great contribution.

“Fathers play a big role in seeing to the welfare of their families and they are the spine on which families are kept strong and intact. We pray the Almighty God to sustain his family with grace to handle such pain and grief.May the Almighty God Rest the soul of the Late Hajji Omboko Abubaker in Eternal Peace.”

President Museveni also supported Hajj Omboko’s burial arrangements with Shs10 million in cash.