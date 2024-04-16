President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his South African counterpart, H.E Cyril Ramaphosa have today met and held discussions at State House-Entebbe.

President Ramaphosa arrived in Uganda yesterday for an official working visit in the invitation of President Museveni.

During the meeting, the two leaders held fruitful discussions on bilateral relations as well as regional and continental issues of mutual interest.

“The two heads of state exchanged views on the peace and security situation in the region. They reaffirmed their commitment to working together in pursuit of sustainable peace, stability and economic development on the continent,” reads the communique released by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) today.