The Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda, Mr. Faruk Kirunda has clarified on the purported appointment of the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Deputy IGP.

In the alleged appointments making rounds on social media, it is claimed that the President appointed Maj Gen. Leopold Kyanda as IGP and AIGP Grace Akullo as Deputy IGP. It was also stated that the current Deputy IGP and Acting IGP, Maj Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi was appointed Uganda’s Military attaché to Beijing.

According to the Mr. Kirunda, there’s no such development and when the President makes any appointment, the general public will be informed through official channels.

“The news circulating on social media regarding appointment of the new Inspector General of Police and the Deputy is fake news. The general public will be informed when the President makes these appointments – PPU,” he said through his official X handle.

Meanwhile, the contract of former IGP Martin Okoth Ochola ended on 4th March, 2024. He was appointed IGP on 4th March, 2018, replacing Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura.