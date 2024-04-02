CONSTRUCTION works at the land under dispute between the Jinja Muslims and the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital will go on with or without council approval because the Muslims claim they are tired of being frustrated by some dark hearted mafias.

Councilor Faruk Kitakule commonly known as Falwa Kitakule who represents the people of Magwa to the Southern Division says they have already started with the construction of a perimeter wall on land situated on Plot 31-39 Baxi Road.

“…we have some of those fellows with selfish interests at Town Hall who are simply not ready and willing to approve our plans, and we are not going to allow any more delays…”,Kitakule says.

Without divulging details of the alleged mafias at the Town Hall where he is vying to become the next Mayor in 2026, Kitakule says he knows of some people whom he describes as ‘professional land grabbers’, who have been salivating on this land.

This after Kitakule last week led a team of some Muslims to the Town Hall, the seat of the City Council to seek approval of their plans so that construction works can begin to develop the land.

The group is basing on a letter written by the Minister of State for Lands Dr Samuel Mayanja asking the Acting Secretary Uganda land Commission Andrew Nyumba to intervene on the matter.

Dr Samuel Mayanja in his letter contends that there is no way the ULC can be blind to the fact that the Muslims through the UMSC has been the sitting tenant since 1927 and it was on this ground that it was properly and legally allocated under Minute 2/20109(a).

“…the leadership of the UMSC Jinja Muslim District should liaise with the ULC to ensure that this long standing matter is expedited and concluded not more than three months from the date of this letter…”,Mayanja’s 13 March,2024 letter reads.

The land in question measuring 1.862 hectares lies below the Jinja Muslim Cemetery on plot 49-55 which has been in use as burial grounds for the Muslims since 1932.

Kitakule,44 who is using the land saga to advance his political ambition at a time when most politicians in the area are playing double standards and preferring to act from behind the scene, says they no longer care whether their plan is approved or not.

Inadvertently quoting Plato, one of the most influential Greek philosophers who was quoted as saying “Silence Gives Consent”, Kitakule believes that the silence of the officials at ULC and local leaders on the matter means they have now ‘seen the light’.

The quote reflects Plato’s belief that failing to speak out against injustice is tantamount to condoning it and it’s now making a lot of sense among some Muslims who have vowed to develop their land at any costs.

“…all I know is that they cannot approve our plans, but right now we are also not bothered, after all they have tossed us for many years and they think we are going to sit and lament…”,Councilor Falwa Kitakule who sounds combative says.

Some Muslims who preferred anonymity say the land project will go on and that no amount of threats and blackmail will deter them from taking full control of the land.

They say unlike in the past where Muslims were divided, this time all of them are speaking with one voice because having the land in question means a lot to their followers at this time when they are fasting.

The Chairman Jinja Hospital Management Board Dr David Charles Mukisa is concerned that a handful of people are using the name of the Jinja Muslim Community to deny the more than 4million residents of Busoga enhanced health service delivery.

“…we have already made our position clear on the kind of facilities like the Busoga Regional Blood Bank, Regional Cancer Centre, and Doctors Mess, among others, we wait to see what happens…”,Dr Mukisa said in a telephone interview.

It should be recalled that the matter is also being handled at ministerial level where the health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng together with the legal team in the ministry is in touch with the Attorney General to find better ways to conclude it.

The matter has been bubbling for many years but erupted on 12 March,2024 when Minister Dr Samuel Mayanja held a locus meeting attended by officials from both parties where he verbally declared and handed over the land to the Jinja Muslim Community.

A day after the minister’s pronouncement, some wealthy Muslim individuals sponsored the grading of the site which has now been turned into a worshiping centre for Juma Prayers.

It’s not yet clear how both parties and stakeholders will navigate the legal trap hanging on the matter following a High Court verdict on 18th April, 2022 by Justice Michael Elubu in favour of ULC.

In October, 2009 the ULC instituted a suit against UMSC on the grounds of alleged trespass to land in FRV 204 Folio 24 Plots 31-39 situated on Nile Avenue in Jinja City. Jinja RRH is entrusted with the occupancy and possession of the suit land.

The Court held that the ULC holding in trust of JRRH is the rightful owner of the suit land and issued a permanent injunction against UMSC to desist from trespass including an order as costs and damages.

Most Muslim leaders say ULC should sort out the mess created by some of its selfish and greedy officials who turned around after allocating the same land to the UMSC.