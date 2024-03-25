President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today received a special message from his Central African Republic counterpart, H.E. Faustin- Archange Touadera.

The message was delivered by President Touadera’s special envoy, Mr. Claude Rameaux Bireau, who is also the Minister of National Defence and Army Reconstruction of the Central African Republic at State House, Entebbe.

During the meeting, the special envoy conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Central African Republic to President Museveni, the government, and the people of Uganda.

President Museveni and his guest also discussed matters of mutual interest between Uganda and the Central African Republic, specifically focusing on defence cooperation and trade linkages.

The special envoy was accompanied by the outgoing Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, and the incoming Defence Minister, Hon. Oboth Markson Jacob, among other senior military officers and government officials.