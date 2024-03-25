Dr. Kizza Besigye, a prominent opposition figure in Uganda’s political arena for over two decades, on Saturday expressed concerns about the erosion of public trust in the opposition. He pointed out individuals like Kimanya-Kabonera lawmaker Abed Bwanika, who, through their actions, have trivialized the opposition’s serious struggle by resorting to tactics akin to blackmail against fellow opposition members.

The four-time presidential candidate revealed these details on the YouTube Channel Alternative Digitalk on Saturday. He implied, without quoting from memory, that Abed Bwanika, also a two-time presidential candidate, might be one of the opposition spies sent by Gen. Museveni Kaguta to undermine every move by the opposition.

He disclosed that Bwanika is a person who always seeks to inculcate sectarianism in the central people. “He first accused me before claiming that NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya is a mole.

“He has been attempting to instill tribalism constantly. “Besigye and Museveni are not the same people.” What has become of us Baganda? Who enchanted this little bit implies that because Besigye is not a Muganda, he cannot do what Buganda desires. This demonstrates unequivocally how Mr. Museveni stands to gain from Bwanika’s proposals.”

He stated, “Falsehoods can work for a while, but they can never last forever. One day, people will realize that Bwanika was the real mole, and the day they realize that Bwanika is the problem, they will take him seriously.”

Last time, it was Besigye, and this time it’s Bobi Wine and Rubongoya.

Besigye’s criticism is a result of Bwanika’s recent allegations that David Lewis Rubongoya, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary-General, is working as a mole for President Museveni. According to Bwanika, there is internal conflict inside the NUP as a result of Rubongoya’s purported conduct, which is creating challenges for top party politicians. According to these accusations, Rubongoya’s activities support President Museveni’s goals, which fuels conflict among the NUP’s senior leadership.

“The United States of America recruited a man named Mikhail Gorbachev and sent him to Russia in order to destroy the Soviet Union. After undergoing training in their unified army, he rose to become president. Once in power, he worked tirelessly to bring the USSR to its knees, and in the end, he succeeded. In the same way, there are people in the NUP who are similar to Gorbachev and want to destroy the party. Our Secretary-General, Rubongoya, is one such person. I have ample information to back up this assertion, and I have consistently counseled our president against becoming involved. Unfortunately, no one has paid attention to my warnings.”

Bwanika went on to say that Rubongoya was involved in people being taken into custody by the police. “You may be surprised to learn that Rubongoya played a key role in helping the security operatives to locate numerous abducted NUP supporters. He controls a mechanism that prohibits communication with Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) directly. Whoever wants Kyagulanyi must pass through Rubongoya. He even occasionally sets the parameters for who is permitted to speak with our party chief.”

In reaction to Bwanika’s accusations, Rubongoya has steadfastly denied having any hand in sabotage and promised that the real players will finally be exposed. Reiterating his dedication to the party’s principles and goals, he rebuts the accusations made against him with firmness. If there are any real moles in the party, Rubongoya believes that time would eventually expose their identities, and he is unwavering in his support of these charges.