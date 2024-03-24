The Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua has reaffirmed Uganda’s continuous cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, especially in the areas of trade and investment and contributing to global peace to promote socio-economic transformation.

Speaking on Thursday during the celebration of Pakistan National Day at the Pakistan High Commission in Kampala, Obua said Uganda is strongly committed to increasing trade volumes with Pakistan.

“Peace and the expansion to the wider East African Community Market have made Uganda a strategic investment destination,” said Obua.

Adding: “I invite Pakistani investors to the numerous investment opportunities in the strategic sectors of our economy, including agro-processing, infrastructure, oil and gas, ICT, education, tourism and mineral development, among others.”

The Government Chief Whip stated that Uganda and Pakistan share multilateral frameworks engaged in addressing challenges that confront the world today.

“We are deeply involved in bilateral and multilateral frameworks to addressing poverty and hunger, through the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals; regional and international peace and security challenges, through contributing to peacekeeping efforts; and finding durable solutions to drug trafficking,” said Obua.