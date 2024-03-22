Government has announced that business Associations belonging to Ugandan youth, women and persons with disabilities shall enjoy being awarded a 15 percent of Government Contracts. This was revealed by Hon. Henry Musasizi, the Minister of State for Finance in- charge of General duties, while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Thursday.

Minister Musasizi also said an additional 30 percent of Government Contracts awarded to foreigners shall be set aside to benefit youth, women and persons with disabilities.

“The NRM government has over the years been heavily engaged in the liberation and emancipation of all Ugandans including youth, women, and all Ugandans. The guideline provides for 15 percent of the entity’s annual procurement budget, which shall be reserved for award to registered associations of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities”, Hon. Musasizi said in a statement.

He said the public procurement regime is aimed at fostering; the participation of local providers who include; Ugandans, resident, and East African Community (EAC) providers; the participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in public procurement.

“All inputs manufactured in Uganda must be procured by entities and government contractors from national and resident providers and at least 30 percent of the value of works to be subcontracted to local providers where the main contractor is a foreigner”, he added.

Hon. Musasizi said these guidelines are issued under Sections 50(2), 59B, and 97 of the PPDA Act, 2003 and marks a pivotal moment in Uganda’s procurement system.

“It outlines measures to reserve certain procurements for national, resident, and East African Community (EAC) contractors, suppliers, manufacturers, and consultants”, he further added.

Minister Musasizi pointed out that; this will ensure that Ugandan local businesses have equitable access to government contracts and will encourage and boost domestic production of the much-imported goods and services, termed as; “import substitution”.

“A Central Government entity shall reserve procurement requirements for supplies, works, consultancy, and non-consultancy services whose value does not exceed UGX 30 Million to registered associations of Women, Youth, and Persons with disabilities”, he pointed out.

Hon. Musasizi in addition said; the associations of Women, Youth, or Persons with Disabilities owned enterprises may take the form of Incorporated as companies, partnerships, savings and cooperative societies, or Owned Community-Based Organizations.