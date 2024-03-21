Sironko District, located in the slopes of Mount Elgon in the Eastern Region will this year host the World Environment Day at National level, come 5th June 2024. This was revealed by stakeholders in environment conservation, during a one day consultative meeting at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday.

Participants at the consultative meeting included; National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the organizers of the meeting, Ministry of Water and Environment, National Forestry Authority (NFA), Total Energy, a Million Trees, and Uganda Biodiversity Fund (UBF) among others.

Tonny Achindria, NEMA Senior Environment Awareness Officer, while moderating the consultative meeting said this year’s World Environment Day will be geared at planting trees to protect forest cover. He said depletion of trees along mountain slopes is the root cause of landslides and soil erosion synonymous with many parts of the Mount Elgon region and other parts of the Country.

He said NEMA requires a total of Shs824m to sponsor various activities during this year’s World Environment Day at Sironko District.

He enumerated the activities to include; tree planting, school pupils and students’ debates on the importance of environment conservation, Radio, Television and Local media coverage and food for invited guests plus local communities.

According to Mr. Achindria, the various environment conservation stakeholders are to contribute in cash and in kind towards the successful celebrations of the World Environment Day.

Other stakeholders expected to contribute towards the marking of the World Environment Day, according to organizers include; UMEME, Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) and East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) among others. President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be the Guest of honor at the event.

The theme for World Environment Day 2024 will focus on: “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”

World Environmental Day is celebrated annually on 5th June and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment.