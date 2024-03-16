This upcoming research, which delves deeply into organizational strategy and innovation, is expected to serve as a guide, shedding light on the approaches to achieve growth and resilience in a dynamic corporate environment.

ICTAU is set to release these key data on the latest Trends Shaping Organizational Strategy and Innovation at a landmark gathering with sector players next week on 20th March 2024, at theProtea Skyz Hotel.

The event, which is set to start at 3 p.m., will include a panel discussion and cocktail hour with notable figures from Uganda’s ICT industry. Prominent attendees are leading CTOs, IT executives, legislators, and trailblazers, who will participate in an evening of thought-provoking dialogues, elite socializing, and tactical exchange of insights.

Presented as an engaging fireside talk, the event will highlight digital transformation as a key component of organizational success in this day and age. This thought-provoking conversation will explore the critical role that digital mindsets play in influencing modern corporate leadership approaches.

Prominent speakers will delve into practical insights and practical techniques for embracing the digital paradigm change, ranging from navigating disruptive technology to cultivating an innovative culture. Attendees can anticipate an insightful discussion that sheds light on how to fully utilize digitization for competitive advantage and sustainable growth.

Some of the panelists include James Byaruhanga (MD, Roke Cloud), Ali Monzer (CTIO, MTNUganda), Peter Muramira (Directorate of Investment, UIA), Rowena Turinawe (Head, Innovation & Digital Solutions, Center Tech), and Ritah Kabanyoro (Country Director, Action Against Hunger). The session will be moderated by Isabel Odida (Peering Manager, Gcore).

“We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of Uganda’s digital landscape, where networking is not an opportunity but essential,” said Nkurunungi Gideon, Chief Executive Officer of ICTAU.

“This event is more than a gathering. It’s a call to action for all ICT professionals and leaders to pioneer digital strategies and looking beyond where technology is at today but where we are heading as a strategic asset for innovation, inclusivity, and national development.”

According to Mr Nkurunungi, the event will run under the theme; The latest Trends Shaping Organizational Strategy and Innovation.

Beyond the fireside chat, attendees will enjoy board games, an icebreaker session, dinner, and community group activities including a tech quiz, all designed to foster collaboration, share insights, and catalyze the adoption of innovative digital strategies within their organizations and beyond.

Meanwhile, Information Communication Technology Association of Uganda (ICTAU) is a non-profit, member-driven organization dedicated to promoting professionalism, innovation, and policy advocacy in Uganda’s ICT sector. It also serves as a dynamic platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and pioneering strategies that drive the digital transformation of Uganda.