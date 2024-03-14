The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has emphasized that the high cost of internet and the exorbitant prices of purchasing smart devices, such as phones, continue to impede Uganda’s digital transformation journey.

Dr. Baryomunsi made this chilling revelation as he passionately addressed the 67th gathering of the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI) at Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe,

Surrounded by the luminaries of the tech world, he stood as a beacon of hope amidst the gathering storm of Uganda’s digital plight.

With the solemnity of a prophet, Dr. Baryomunsi painted a vivid tapestry of Uganda’s journey through the digital wilderness. His voice, a symphony of conviction, echoed the triumphs and tribulations of a nation on the cusp of transformation.

From the dusty savannas to the bustling urban centers, he narrated the tale of connectivity, weaving a narrative of progress marred by the shackles of unattainability.

“We have made advances in terms of embracing technology and I am sure Ugandans appreciate the situation today is not as it was 10 or so years ago. We have addressed issues of connectivity and extending internet to various parts of the country but there are a few challenges like the cost of smart devices like smart phones, Ipads and laptops which is still prohibitive for some sections of society,” Dr.Baryomunsi said, his words resonating with the fervor of a revolutionary.

With each syllable, he peeled back the layers of Uganda’s digital dichotomy, exposing the chasm between aspiration and accessibility.

But amidst the fervent oration, Nyombi Thembo, the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), added his voice to the chorus of dissent. With a steely resolve, he denounced the towering monolith of internet costs, dissecting the economic intricacies that besieged Uganda’s digital frontier.

“The cost of internet, a Gordian knot strangling our aspirations, is a testament to the paradox of progress,” declared Thembo, his words etched with indignation. He elucidated on the conundrum of technological evolution, where the voracious appetite for innovation clashed with the economic realities of accessibility.

As the symphony of grievances reached a crescendo, Dr. Baryomunsi unveiled the government’s arsenal in this battle for digital emancipation.

With the meticulousness of a strategist, he outlined tax exemptions and incentives aimed at fostering local manufacturing of smart devices. His words ignited a spark of hope amidst the despair, breathing life into the dreams of a nation yearning for inclusion in the digital age.

But amidst the tumult, a beacon of hope emerged. Uganda’s ascension to the chairmanship of AFRALTI’s governing council promised a new chapter in the nation’s quest for digital sovereignty.

Thembo, now donning the mantle of leadership, pledged to steer the ship towards uncharted territories, with a renewed focus on capacity building in data analytics.

As the curtains descended on this dramatic saga, Uganda stood at a crossroads, grappling with the ghosts of its technological past while charting a course towards an uncertain future.

In the crucible of adversity, a nation forged its destiny, fueled by the indomitable spirit of progress.