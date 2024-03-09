Leaders from Karamoja, Sebei (Republic of Uganda) and West Pokot (Republic of Kenya) have expressed commitment towards peacebuilding and co-existence following the signing of a joint communique on mediation and consultations between the Pokot of West Pokot County (Kenya), Pokot of Amudat, the Sabiny, the Pian of Nakapiripirit and Nabilatuk districts.

This follows a three-day (5-7 March 2024) consultation and reconciliation security meeting convened by the Karamoja Parliamentary Group, Sebei Parliamentary Caucus, and West Pokot County administration, supported by Operations Wealth Creation that was held at Hotel Africana in Moroto district.

In his remarks, Hon. Peter Lokeris, Minister of State for Mineral Development called for total commitment in realisation of peaceful co-existence across the sub-regions. “I urge members to recommit themselves for orderly and peaceful cross-border benefits. We must denounce criminality and refocus on peacebuilding,” said Hon Lokeris.

The Deputy Governor of West Pokot County in Kenya, H.E Robert Komolle, stressed the importance of close collaboration and engagement between authorities on both sides, as the communities share common interests. “I will dedicate my time and energy to move forward for harmonious co-existence amongst the affected Agro-pastoral communities,” H.E Komolle said.

The Chairperson Karamoja Parliamentary Group, Hon. Remigio Achia (Pian County) called for long-term solutions in support of the Karamoja Development Strategy.

Hon. Chemutai Everyln, Woman Member of Parliament for (Bukwo) and Chairperson Sebei Parliamentary Caucus underlined that by reaching a joint communique, the leaders achieved the desired milestone as they accepted to move together in the spirit of brotherhood and search for lasting security and peace.

Maj Gen Don William Nabasa, 3 Division Commander of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) appealed to senior leaders to fast-track the implementation resolutions contained in the joint communique. “Let’s go out and implement the workable resolutions amongst communities as leaders for our people, added that there is a possibility of breaking the ice to save the people,” Gen Nabasa said.

Senior Commissioner of Police Elias Kasirabo, the Commandant Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) advised leaders to adopt modern livestock rearing in the region which brings in much-added value addition to animal products as opposed to nomadism that comes with associated challenges.

The senior leaders recommitted to fostering partnerships based on trust, respect and shared values. They promised to conduct immediate security-community mobilisation to sensitise people on positive outcomes of the joint communique.

Several resolutions and strategies contained in the joint communique were agreed upon by the respective leaders of the communities from the Republic of Kenya and Uganda.

Present were: Ministers, Members of Parliament, Brig Gen Felix Busizoori the 3 Division Commander, Resident District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner of Police Francis Chemusto, Regional Police Commander Mount Moroto, Chairpersons of District Local Governments, Members of County Assembly of West Pokot County Government, Local Council 3 Chairpersons, senior security officers, among other officials.