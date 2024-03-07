Climate change poses significant global challenges, that have far-reaching effects on human and ecological systems, requiring collaboration across sectors and disciplines to determine effective responses. Policy Makers need credible and relevant information representing a wide swath of knowledge and perspectives, they would need to understand the sentiment within the public regarding challenges associated with climate change at all levels

climate crisis alters atmospheric temperature, bringing with it massive wildfires, hurricanes, droughts, floods and other climate disasters across continents, frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, and precipitation patterns, all of which will directly and indirectly influence ecological systems and human well-being globally (IPCC 2014)

Society’s response to climate change is shaped by economic, social, ecological, and political factors. Between 2010 and 2020, highly vulnerable regions like Bugisu region in Eastern Uganda, home to approximately 100,000 people, experienced floods and storms compared to regions with very low vulnerability. To address climate change, we have to vastly raise our ambition at all levels. Much is happening around the world – investments in renewable energy have soared. But more needs to be done.

To inform regional responses to climate change, private, non-profit, and government decision-makers at all levels need credible and relevant information from across the natural, applied, and social sciences.

Re-considering existing policies to ensure that climate change objectives are aligned with other policy goals such as economic development, social equity, and environmental protection .Seeking to fulfill that need by identifying the key research questions that, if answered, could lay the ground work to take effective climate action Training government officials, planners, and decision-makers in the principles of climate change mitigation and adaptation will ensure that climate considerations are integrated into their work.

The world adopted the Paris Agreement in December 2015, in which all countries committed to take action to address climate change. However, more actions are critically needed in order to meet the targets. Businesses and investors need to ensure emissions are lowered, not just because it is the right thing to do, but because it makes economic and business sense as well.

Iintegrating climate change measures into policies and planning is essential for building a sustainable future that addresses the challenges posed by climate change while seizing the opportunities for positive transformation and resilience. It’s time to recognize that tackling climate change is an opportunity to build a better world for all.