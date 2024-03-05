The Secretary- Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has suspended the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) for Luuka, Mr. Waiswa Paul over gross misconduct.

In a video making rounds on Social Media, Mr. Waiswa is seen physically assaulting a helpless civilian who was seated on a motorcycle.

He is heard threatening the civilian that he will arrest him.

“Do you want to injure the Representative of the President?” Mr. Waiswa questioned the man as he caned him severely.

Now, according to Hajji Kakande, the Office of the President does not condone such immoral behaviour and Mr. Waiswa’s act does not represent the President’s Office.

“His suspension takes immediate effect as we kick off investigations into the matter,” Hajji Kakande told this media website.

“Once found guilty, Mr. Waiswa will be punished in accordance with the Public Service Standing Order,” he added.

Hajji Kakande further apologised to the victim, assuring him that justice will be served.

“It is such an embarrassment to the Office of the President and I want to apologise to the general public and the victim for going through such an ordeal,” he noted.